UB women's hoops off to Fair start

A unanimous pick to be the best player among Western New York’s Big 4 women’s basketball teams this season, Dyaisha Fair added to her MVP credentials in Buffalo’s opening Mid-American Conference win.
Fair fueled UB’s second-half comeback and recorded the second triple-double in team history with 28 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in Sunday’s 85-77 victory against Akron at Alumni Arena.
“I know there is more in her tank,” UB coach Felisha Legette-Jack said. “There is a quadruple-double in her, whatever it takes.”
Having injured her ankle in last week’s loss at Purdue, Fair played tentatively in the first half against Akron. She shook off the slow start and took over the game, scoring 25 points with seven assists, five rebounds and two steals as the Bulls (3-2) battled back from down 15 over the final two quarters.
“I wasn’t trusting that I could go 100%, so that’s why I came out really flat,” Fair said. “I just had to figure it out at halftime and just say, forget the ankle and let’s go. If I’m able to walk on it, I should be able to run. So I just played.”
UB controlled the boards against Akron with a plus-12 rebounding and 13-point advantage in second-chance points. Adebola Adeyeye (14 points, 10 rebounds) and Elea Gaba (13 points, seven rebounds) were forceful in the frontcourt, but it was the 5-foot-5 point guard who led the rebounding effort, “like a bull in a china shop,” Legette-Jack said.
“Coming into college,” Fair said, “I was underestimated because of my size. It’s always a footrace for me for the rebounds. I don’t really know how to box out. I just use my size and speed to my advantage.”
Fair was a frequent triple-double threat playing for Rochester’s Edison Tech, where she averaged 34 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists as a senior. In her freshman season at UB, Fair averaged 22 points, six rebounds and four assists. She ranked third in the country in scoring.
Named to the preseason watch list for the Nancy Lieberman Award given to the nation’s best point guard and the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award, Fair is averaging 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists through five games. Ankle issues limited her to only 18 minutes at Purdue, and in games Fair has received more significant floor time, she has logged a 28-8-7 line.
UB will need Fair to continue making an all-around impact with top forward Summer Hemphill out another few weeks due to a knee injury. The O’Hara graduate returned after missing over a year but got hurt in her second game back at Purdue.
“We’re going to really take our time with getting her back,” Legette-Jack said. “I’m just grateful that she didn’t re-injure it to the point that she would be have to be out for the year. When we get Summer back in a couple more weeks, I think we are going to be a force to be reckoned with.”
UB will gain further reinforcement later this month when Casey Valenti-Paea joins the team from Australia. A 5-9 guard ranked as one of the top Australian recruits in her class, Valenti-Paea won a gold medal playing in the 3x3 Asia Cup and has played in several Australian Junior National championships.
“Casey is one of the best kept secrets in Australia,” Legette-Jack said when Valenti-Paea signed in November. “She reminds me of Stephanie Reid,” the All-MAC point guard for two of UB’s NCAA tournament teams.
Legette-Jack also remains hopeful that the NCAA’s Division I council will vote today to allow immediate eligibility for all transfers. Jazmine Young, a 5-8 guard who led Jackson State in scoring last season, was denied her waiver request for the year-in-residency requirement of D-I transfers.
“She should be playing right now,” Legette-Jack after Sunday’s game. “With this COVID situation, and so much going on, we don’t need her to play as much as she needs to hear a yes.
“That’s what these kids are fighting for, something that says something good about being a part of something. She left a school that didn’t have a coach, didn’t have an AD. She didn’t leave on a malicious count. She has a 3.7 GPA. She was the MVP of her team. She wanted to become even better, and no disrespect to her school, she just wanted another opportunity. She did it the right way. And for adults to not allow her to have this opportunity, shame on them.
“So my hope is that the NCAA will see fit for her to be able to play on Wednesday. If not, she is still going to get a great education and we are still going to have her in practice. But whoever is responsible for the no, they are going to have to live with that for the rest of their lives."
