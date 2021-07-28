UB's Graves hopeful entering NBA draft

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jayvon Graves watched his Buffalo basketball brothers living their best lives at The Basketball Tournament in Columbus, Ohio over the weekend and envisioned himself joining in on the fun a few years down the line.
For now he’s locked in on his professional hoop dreams.
An athletic 6-foot-3 guard who played significant roles in Buffalo’s back-to-back Mid-American Championship seasons and went on achieve all-conference accolades in his junior and senior seasons, Graves is hopeful to hear his name called during tonight’s NBA Draft.
If he does not become the first UB player selected in the two-round draft era, Graves expects to hear his phone called soon after the selections are made.
“I’m prepared for anything,” Graves said. “I know that for sure if I’m not drafted, I’ll get picked up by a team for the summer league.”
C.J. Massinburg, who signed a two-way contract with the Brooklyn Nets after going undrafted in 2019, advised his former UB teammate to keep his phone close by and charged as the end of the draft approaches.
“Hopefully he does get drafted,” Massinburg said after seeing Graves in the crowd in Columbus. “But if he doesn’t it might hurt for a little bit, but within the next 10 minutes the phones start going crazy and you will end up finding out where you are going.
“My advice to Jayvon would be to just keep working. He is a man of faith, so I would say keep the faith and he’ll get taken care of at the end of the day.”
Graves worked out Wednesday for his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers, following visits with the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns. He also had a phone interview with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
“The feedback I’ve gotten has been very good,” Graves said. “They liked how I was able to defend the ball, my athletic ability, I shot the ball well.”
After signing with Sports International Group in the spring, Graves spent two months in Nashville working with trainer Jamal Richardson to develop his point guard skills and improve the consistency of his outside shot.
“Jayvon is a fantastic kid and a great worker,” said Richardson, who has trained NBA players such as Robert Covington and Darius Garland. “He had a professional approach to everything. He took that part serious. He was punctual and intelligent, on and off the court.”
During Graves’ stay in Nashville, he worked out alongside Jordan Bone, the New Orleans Pelicans’ second-round pick out of Tennessee in 2019 who has played two seasons in the NBA G-League on two-way contracts Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic.
“He told me how the workouts would be a real test of conditioning,” Graves said.
Graves was a dedicated disciple of UB strength and conditioning coach Sean Conaty, and he was able to further enhance his fitness with regular lifting sessions in Nashville, as part of a routine that included as many three workouts per day.
“Just a lot of grinding, a lot of conditioning, lifting and sharpening my skills on the court,” Graves said.
Richardson evaluated Graves’ game as “super explosive, very crafty. I feel he’s an underrated defender. He’s got a lot of skill to his game. Being able to handle it and create. The biggest thing we focused on was in this process was his shooting. He gets hot, but we wanted him to be more consistent. We think that’s one of the things that is going to enhance his career in the NBA.”
Only four MAC players have been selected in the past 21 drafts, and none since 2016. Jason Preston, the reigning player of the year, is projected to be a top 40 pick. The most reputable mock drafts do not forecast Graves will be picked.
Proving his worth and earning greater opportunities have been hallmarks of Graves’ amateur career.
“Jayvon is a special kid with a lot to bring to the table,” Richardson said. “Whoever picks him up and gives him a chance, they will definitely not regret that decision.”
Graves played a variety of roles for winning steams in each of his four years at UB. He had a similar high school experience at LeBron James’ alma mater St. Vincent-St. Mary, where he was Ohio’s Division II player of the year his senior season.
“I’ve told teams in interviews that playing on good teams like that has helped me,” Graves said. “I’ve done every role in college, from being an energy guy off the bench my freshman year to starting on a really good team to being the man and leading the guys as a senior.”
