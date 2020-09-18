UB's Patterson, Gildersleeve join 'stronger together' task force

Even as the University at Buffalo athletic department grows with team successes, the Bulls are taking steps forward outside of the game.
On Sept. 11, UB's director of athletics Mark Alnutt announced the formation of a 'stronger together' task force, which is described to be "devoted to creating synergies amongst the department in a collaborative effort with UB student-athletes and staff."
The group looks to focus on points of emphasis in regards to racial and social injustice, with the plan to bring positive change to not only the athletic department or the UB campus, but to the Western New York community as well.
All sports on campus are represented by the task force, including severals members of the football program — linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator Chris Simpson and head football strength and conditioning coach Matt Gildersleeve as administrative members, as well as players like Dominic Johnson, Kayode Awosika, Antonio Nunn and USA Today preseason All-American running back Jaret Patterson.
Patterson, a two-time 1,000-yard back and UB's single-season leader in rushing yards and touchdowns, called it "an honor" to be a part of a group like this. What means more is knowing Alnutt selected the members of the task force, having sought out the true junior.
"It's definitely an honor to a part of something bigger than your actual sport," said Patterson, who recorded over 2,000 yards from scrimmage and 20 total TDs in 2019. "And how I got into it, just seeing all the injustice (and) social issues, I wanted to be a part of the change. Not only those little changes, but how people view others and just stuff like that. ... I just wanted to be a part of change and I think this is a productive way to do that and to show that I'm more than an athlete."
What has been uplifting for Patterson is seeing the support the campus has given to students and athletes alike, especially in matters pertaining to the Black Lives Matter movement and the push for police reform. Even as diverse as the UB campus may be — 52.3% and 17.8% of undergraduate students and faculty, respectively, are non-white, according to collegefactual.com — Patterson is well aware of how important the task force is for his university.
Gildersleeve called it "a unique opportunity" to be a part of this type of group, as the task force has already held weekly meetings to discuss plans of action. Although this is something he personally is proud to be a part of, he wants to ensure his athletes' voices are the loudest in the room.
"More than anything, at least my goal from it is to help the athletes use their platform because they have such an incredible one," said Gildersleeve, whose first year in the program last season coincided with the first bowl win in UB history. "And they're so driven to make change, and I'm telling you, it's so cool to see on a day-to-day basis. Just some of the conversations that I have with these athletes ... the amount of change they want to make in the world and in the country, especially with the injustice and those pieces of it, it's very cool to see them wanting to make such change.
"Unfortunately, a lot of times, especially in this day and age, they just don't know how to use the platform necessarily. To me, that's what the (task force) is really about. It's about creating a platform they can stand on and use their voices. And the meetings so far it's been ... a lot of knowledge, a lot of great opinions, a lot of great expression in those. And I really think a lot of good things are gonna come out of it. It's really the athletes doing most of the work and we're just really trying to help them maximize their platform the best we can."
Gildersleeve showered the praises on Alnutt for pushing so hard for an organization like this, sharing how his "intrinsic" drive has led to much conversation throughout the department this past year.
As a strength and conditioning coach, COVID-19 has thrown a wrench into how Gildersleeve conducts his occupational duties. He stated that "adaptability is the best ability" in this coronavirus era, which goes far beyond the way he's conducted the team's training program.
It's safe to say the restrictions on team workouts has been a challenge, but even more so has been the "mental warfare" he says the virus has placed on his athletes and the department overall. Whether it's wearing masks through workouts, quarantines or stringent guidelines on entering facilities, all have contributed to what's been the most unique year the modern collegiate sports world has seen.
The hope is that the kids continue to "control what they can control." And with the Mid-American Conference planning to meet today to discuss a possible return this fall, Gildersleeve aims to keep his players' minds and bodies in the right place.
"I'll tell you one thing that (head coach Lance) Leipold does an unbelievable job of is we're always ready. I don't care and it doesn't matter what comes next, we're always gonna be ready for it," said Gildersleeve, whose Bulls would be closing out a three-game, non-conference stretch on Saturday with preseason No. 2 Ohio State prior to the cancellation of the fall season. "Physically, mentally, as a team, we'll be ready to go. If we get the opportunity to play football, we'll be ready to go. If we go into a fall ball, fifteen-practice scenario, we'll be ready to dominate that as well.
"We have a saying: stay ready and you don't have to get ready. So that's the mentality we're operating on right now and if we get the green light, whatever that is whatever's next, it's the next box we'll check off and we'll do it."
As surprising as it was seeing the MAC become the first Football Bowl Subdivision conference to punt on the fall back on Aug. 8, Patterson was hopeful because he put his trust in the plan his coaching staff had in place for the team. Whenever the chance comes, he and his teammates just look forward to putting on a show for WNY and meeting the standard the program has set in Leipold's tenure.
Until then, one word comes to mind for the Maryland native.
"The best word I can really give (my teammates) for this time is just patience," said Patterson, who's helped the Bulls to back-to-back bowl appearances and an 18-9 record since 2018. "That's the word I've really harped on especially, more than ever, during these times."
