Upgrades give 'VI' flexibility  

Trying to focus on something positive on the local high school sports scene, Section VI chairman Brett Banker made my day earlier this week when he pointed out that the massive influx of local, all-weather surface fields and facilities in this century gives administrators like him added flexibility in scheduling those just a generation ago would not have had.
This is paramount in the upcoming 2020-21 school year, which already features a delayed start to both classes and scholastic sports throughout New York State and other parts of the country.
I’ve sincerely believed that from the start, even 20 years ago when Lockportians first battled at the ballot box over the construction of these new, artificial turf fields for Lions’ athletics that their benefits — low maintenance and an ability to play virtually any time of year — would far outweigh the immense construction cost sooner rather than later.
Lockport’s football and baseball fields were eventually approved by divided district voters, with new, multi-million dollar fields constructed in recent years at both Max D. Lederer Stadium behind Emmet Belknap and the twin fields for LHS varsity and junior varsity baseball on Beattie Avenue.
Meanwhile, throughout Western New York, all-weather fields popped up everywhere, especially at the larger schools.
Local baseball fields remained empty in the spring of 2020 in a canceled season we’d all rather forget about, but despite the pandemic, outdoor practices began in March and the postseasons could have extended into the summer.
The same can be said for the coming fall sports season, which is now scheduled for a delayed practice start date of Sept. 21. Banker pointed out that because of the abundance of artificial-turf athletic fields throughout Section VI, scheduling, even during a pandemic, is never impossible and can expand into untraditional but necessary dates on the calendar.
A high school football season that safely begins in October? They’d rather not, of course, but the point is, is it possible in Section VI? Yes it is.
Was it possible a generation ago to safely start a Section VI football season in October? Not a chance.
At a time when we need something positive to fall back on, the new field and facilities that have been built throughout Western New York in the last 20 years should help us get through this mess that we’re in.
To hear it from someone other than the thousands of Lockportians who’ve urged for years that this city convert its athletic field to all-weather surfaces was the best of all.
“We’re fortunate that so many of our communities have supported capital projects to upgrade athletic facilities,” noted Banker, the Kenmore East and West high schools athletics director, earlier this week.
“Because of those advancements, we feel like we can safely play fall outdoor sports into mid-November.”
Even without a single game being played on them last spring, Lockport’s newest sports fields have proven their collective worth and value.
And with hopes so dim in the near future for normality, especially for our young, it’s nice to see that there’s always going to be a place to play safely — almost any time of year — when the opportunity finally arises.
