TOWN OF LOCKPORT — Like the tens of thousands of young, impressionable athletes who have passed successfully through their doors over the past half century, Shirley Beecher and Larry Goldsmith aren't taking anything laying down.
The co-owners of two of this area's largest gymnastics schools — Flips Gymnastics & Sport in Lockport and Gleasons Gymnastics in North Tonawanda — are doing everything in their powers to prepare their small businesses, active students and their staff for life after the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the meantime, like so many others, from virtual training exercises to a general top-to-bottom scrub job on their existing facilities, gymnastics schools across the country are continuing to tirelessly promote the benefits of exercise and other activities during the devastating New York State shutdown as a means of better physical and mental health for people of all ages.
“It's very frustrating. My heart goes out to my kids because they were so good, and the kids coming up were enjoying themselves and learning so much,” said Mrs. Beecher, who also has three decades experience as an official.
The Flips had been operating at seven days a week before the pandemic with an average of 300 to 350 members, including three dozen elite gymnasts on the Flips' “Travel Team,” which does exactly that, taking them to venues throughout the United States and Canada.
A lifetime of labor and love for Mrs. Beecher has been the spacious (22,000 square feet) gymnastics school on South Transit Road, which features three pits and is usually a hub of youth excitement throughout the year.
“I liked coaching and Niagara Falls YMCA needed someone to start a program so I started there in 1971 and came to Lockport right after that,” said Mrs. Beecher, who moved eight times before ending up at the present sight.
“Thanks to Robert Miller and his son, Glenn, believing in me, we built our current building in 1988,” she said.
During the pandemic, Mrs. Beecher has spent a lot of quiet time at the gym, cleaning and individually re-padding the pits with foam bricks — 3,000 four-by-four-inch blocks.
“It took me 12 days to do that. And we've sanitized all the mats and that took a while as well,” Mrs. Beecher said. “We want people to know that we will be a totally clean gym from top to bottom when we reopen. We've been sending program sheets and emails out to the kids with conditioning exercises.
One of the things Mrs. Beecher and Goldsmith have in common is they cherish the fact that they've now coaching the grandchildren of former students.
“We've serviced the community for 40 years. We've had many students return with their children and grandchildren. It's a family organization,” Goldsmith said, adding that he's hoping for an early July re-opening date as a best-case scenario.
“I was hoping, right up until yesterday, of re-opening sometime in May, but now, we're looking at the beginning of July,” said Goldsmith, who averages about 800 students a year at his Niagara Falls Boulevard facility.
In the meantime, Gleasons has started virtual classes on-line that are easily accessible and easy to follow along. Virtual gymnastics classes are running weekly on the Gleason's website at gleasonsgymnastics.com.
Goldsmith, a Canisius College graduate and member of the college’s Physical Education Department, has been the proud owner of the Gleason’s School of Gymnastics since 1982. A member of the New York State Governing Board for Gymnastics, Goldsmith has served as Regional Junior Olympic Chairman for the past 22 years. The former USA Gymnastics safety certification instructor has also been a lecturer at the USA Gymnastics National and Regional Congresses.
He said Gleasons began its virtual training exercises because it was important to maintain contact with his members and keep them active and smiling.
“We think it's important to have normalcy in life and exercise is important in life — physically and mentally — especially for children, who are used to specific routines that have been totally disrupted,” Goldsmith said.
Mrs. Beecher said hopefully things will return to normal soon.
“The first thing that affected us with the pandemic is when all the state championships were cancelled,” Mrs. Beecher said. The typical, annual gymnastics season throughout the country is October through May.
“My girls were so good — my Level 3 Team especially — and I knew they could do something at states, so that news was kinda sad and we are where we're at today,” she said. “What we're going to do is start slowly and just try to get them ready for next year.”
For more information on youth gymnastics, call the Flips at 433-8811 or Gleasons at 694-6557.
