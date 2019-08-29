Velocity Aquatics team shines at long course championships

BUFFALO — Velocity Aquatics, which includes several youth simmers from the Lockport area, recently sent 30 swimmers to this year’s Niagara Long Course Championship at the Burt Flickinger Center in Buffalo, placing seventh out of 30-plus teams with a total of 1246.5 points.
This is the team’s second best finish at this meet, coaches said.
Championship Team Members are Sarah Amer, Siraj Amer, Eman Attuwaybi, Hamza Attuwaybi, Emma Barillari, Nicholas Barillari, Madeline Burnham, Jelani Codjovi, Laurel Creamer, Marisa Gachette, Ryan Hutton, Mira Keller, Steven Keller, Adam Klein, Olivia Klein, Noah Kneeland, Dylan Lamont, Lydia Lamont, Matthew Lawler, Madeline Lee, Nicholas Lemmo, Chase Martineck, Cooper Mattice, Mylie Philbrick, Logan Ramos, Isabella Ryan, Jessica Shine, Sarah Wamsley, William Wamsley and Michael Wang.
Individual Top-8 Finishers
• Sarah Amer - 400 FR (4th), 100 FL (5th), 50 BK (6th), 50 FR (7th),
• Siraj Amer - 200 FL (3rd), 400 IM (6th), 50 FR (6th), 100 Fly (8th)
• Hamza Attuwaybi - 400 IM (2nd), 100 FL (3rd), 200 FL (4th), 50 FL (5th), 100 BK (7th)
• Madeline Burnham - 100 FL (7th), 50 FL (7th)
• Jelani Codjovi - 50 BK (5th)
• Marisa Gachette - 50 FR (6th), 400 IM (8th)
• Ryan Hutton - 50 BK (3rd), 100 BK (6th), 400 FR (8th)
• Mira Keller - 50 FR (2nd), 100 FR (3rd), 200 FL (3rd), 200 FR (4th), 100 FL (5th)
• Steven Keller - 50 BR (5th), 50 FL (5th)
• Adam Klein - 800 FR (6th), 50 FR (7th)
• Olivia Klein - 100 BK (5th)
• Noah Kneeland - 50 BR (6th), 400 FR (7th), 50 BK (8th)
• Dylan Lamont - 50 BR (4th), 50 FL (4th), 200 IM (8th)
• Nick Lemmo - 400 FR (6th), 200 FR (7th)
• Bella Ryan - 400 FR (5th), 200 FR (5th), 50 FR (6th), 200 IM (8th), 100 FR (8th)
• Sarah Wamsley - 100 BK (6th), 50 BK (6th), 400 IM (7th), 50 FR (7th), 100 FR (8th)
All of the Lockport-area swimmers have earned personal-best times this season on the 50-meter-long pool.
