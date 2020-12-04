Virus overshadows Niagara basketball opener

Thursday night was supposed to be a return to semi-normalcy for Niagara University men's basketball.
Then COVID-19 sent a quick reminder as to who is king in 2020.
Less than two hours before tip against the mighty Orange at the Carrier Dome, Syracuse announced a member of its program had tested positive for coronavirus and that he, and any teammates deemed necessary due to contract tracing, would sit out against NU.
Legendary coach Jim Boeheim revealed after the game that the positive player was a walk-on, and none of 'Cuse's walk-ons appeared at the game. The Orange also ended up without leading scorer Buddy Boeheim, Jim's son, and freshman wing Chaz Owens because of contract tracing protocols.
The game went on as scheduled, though NU coach Greg Paulus said he was not consulted on the decision and did not find out about the situation until moments before tip. He said Syracuse officials communicated the goings on to a Niagara trainer.
"(The trainer) said that there were conversations from the appropriate people and said that the game was good to go, so I just followed that conversation," Paulus said.
Syracuse was also missing senior big Bourama Sidibe, who was injured after starting last week's opening win over Bryant. It didn't quite matter in a 75-45 win over the Purple Eagles, who showed all sorts of signs of rust having not practiced for most of November due to an outbreak at NU. Niagara, returning the majority of a group that hit 37.2% from deep last season, shot just 16.7% of 36 tries, and Syracuse's size and athleticism proved the difference.
The Orange took control with a 26-2 run over eight minutes in the first half. Niagara went 1 for 12 from the floor during that stretch — 0 for 9 on 3-pointers — and turned the ball over four times. 'Cuse held a 25-13 advantage on the boards and an 18-8 edge on points in the paint before halftime. Those numbers ballooned to 51-31 and 40-22 at the final buzzer.
Quincy Guerrier had 23 points and 13 rebounds to lead Syracuse (2-0) while freshman Kadary Richmond, Buddy Boeheim's replacement in the starting lineup, added a bit of everything with 16 points, seven boards, six assists, four steals and three blocks. Marcus Hammond, Nicholas Kratholm and Nick MacDonald each scored eight points for NU, while Hammond led the way with 10 rebounds and three steals.
In the grand scheme of things, simply getting back on the court was a minor victory for the Purple Eagles, who, Paulus mentioned, hadn't played in 268 days.
"We had a short window here to prepare after being off for an extended time and so for us, I think we were able to learn a little bit about ourselves," Paulus said, pointing out his team's 17 turnovers and Syracuse's 38 points in transition. "... We want to be a team that takes care of the ball. We want to be an unselfish, connected team that helps teammates get shots, so for us, I think it's great for us to have this experience so we can see it, learn from it."
QUIET DOME
Last season's NU game at Syracuse had an attendance of 18,125. Thursday night, tarps covered the lower bowl as only select media and school officials were allowed in due to the pandemic.
Team benches went 20 feet deep, chairs spaced out to keep individual players and coaches at least 6 feet apart whenever possible.
Paulus said there are lessons to be learned from the atmosphere as his team prepares for the season.
"It's a little bit different, just in terms of, obviously there'd be 25, 30,000 people in here, and playing with that type of crowd ... obviously gives them a lot of juice, a lot of energy.
"For us, we want to be a team that creates our own energy. And when there's no fans ... we want to be a team that makes plays, we're talking on the bench or talking on the floor, and so for our team to have this as a first experience, I think it gives us a little bit more understanding of this is why we're talking about those things."
SOCIAL JUSTICE
Niagara wore warm-up hoodies with individualized social justice messages, like "Together For Change," "Enough Is Enough" and "How Many More."
The majority NU players, though not all, took a knee during the playing of the national anthem, as did assistant coach Brett Ervin.
"We want to support our student-athletes," Paulus said. "They are passionate and have their views and we want to make sure that they have an opportunity to express and share those. ... As coaches and players, we want to continue to educate ourselves, to learn from each other."
NU DEBUTS
Thursday's marked the first game for three Purple Eagles, senior transfer Kobi Nwandu and freshmen Touba Traore and Tahjae Hill.
The 6-foot-6 Nwandu, who followed Patrick Beilein from D-2 Le Moyne and redshirted last season, got the start, and while he struggled from the floor — like nearly every other NU player — he showcased some versatility with four rebounds and a team-high four assists in 27 minutes.
The 6-11 Traore scored five points in his 13 minutes, while Rochester native Hill only saw four minutes late in the second half.
Traore's development could be huge for a Niagara team that was among the country's smallest and worst-rebounding last year.
"I thought that having him get experience against the size, length and physicality of Syracuse's big guys, I think that that's a great learning experience for him," Paulus said.
NOTES: Paulus said Niagara is aiming to get one more non-conference game in before its Dec. 11 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference opener at Saint Peter's, though nothing has officially been scheduled. ... Sophomore wing Steve Levnaic did not play and "is going to be out" for an indefinite period, Paulus said. "The timeline we're still working on ... and as we get him back a little bit further, we'll update you and you'll see him." ... Paulus, the former Syracuse quarterback, ended his media Zoom call sharing his thoughts with the families of 'Cuse football legends Floyd Little (in Hospice care) and Markus Paul (died Nov. 25).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.