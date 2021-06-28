Weather washes out Friday at Big R

For the third time in 2021, Ransomville Speedway was forced to pull the plug on its scheduled racing program Friday night due to weather.
The autograph session scheduled will be made up at some point during the season. Everyone that signed in the pits are asked to keep their wristbands for next week’s admission.
The speedway did have an update on contingency awards and purse amounts for its upcoming Mike Bonesky Memorial for the Sportsman Super DIRTcar Series, which will be held July 6.
Qualifying heat race winners will receive $75 each. The race leader on lap five and 17 will receive $50. The halfway leader will receive $250. The driver that has the longest tow to the speedway will receive $100, as well as the hard charger and the first driver out of the feature event. Special awards will also be given. In total, $3,000 has been added to the purse for the Investor’s Service Sportsman for this event.
The feature event for round one of the Western Region for the Sportsman Super DIRTcar Series will be paying $1,500.00 to win, $750 for second and $575 for third. The purse will go down gradually throughout the top 10. Tenth place will pay $190 and pays $150 to take the green flag. The top DIRTcar Sportsman drivers will make the trip to Ransomville to race in honor and memory of avid fan and former racing columnist Mike Bonesky, who passed away unexpectedly last December.
Racing was held Thursday at the 1/16th-mile Little R, however. Mason Hanel won the $100 to win event for the SJE Shocks Junior 2. Colin Spatorico won his third straight Finish Line Auto Detail Senior Heavy feature. Third-generation driver Austin Gordon picked up the win in the Fisher’s Auto Repair Senior Lites. Anthony Pollow won a track-high fifth Fitzgibbon Contracting and Construction Junior 3 feature. Amelia Westlake and third-generation driver Gavin Gradl scored wins in the Slack Karts Junior 1. Laina Stewart, Luke Holmes and Gabriel Rodriguez all scored wins in the Just Signs and Designs Novice.
This week, there will be no Thursday racing at the Little R, which is taking a week off for Fourth of July weekend.
Friday, UBreakIFix, Hebeler Sales & Service, Scott Joy Trucking and Hy-Tech Concrete present a Fireworks Extravaganza at the Big R. A full card of Krown Undercoating Modifieds, Investor’s Service Sportsman, KiPo Motors Street Stocks, Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stocks, and Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman will also bring the roar on Independence Day Weekend. Pit gates will open at 5 p.m. with grandstands opening at 6 and racing set to begin at 7:15. For those unable to be in attendance, the races will be streamed live on www.dirttrackdigest.tv
