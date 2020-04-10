Where are they now? Part 1: Daren Stone

Welcome to part one of the “Where are they now?” series.
Many in the Lockport High School and Niagara County communities will remember the name Daren Stone.
Stone was inducted into the Lions' Athletic Hall of Fame this past fall, after being a Section VI champion track and field relay member and two-time first-team All-Niagara Frontier League sprinter and jumper, as well as a three-year starter and three-time All-NFL basketball player. But football was where he got his calling card, as the Lions' former co-captain was named second-team All-Western New York and Class AA Defensive Player of the Year following his senior season.
Stone's love for football started early on in his Lockport Little Loop days, culminating in a 1999 league championship team that included Jhamal Fluellen, Cliff McDowell and Jeremy Brown —a trio that was integral in Lockport's 2003 Section VI championship run.
One of the volunteer coaches stood out to him, as he often came to the practices dirtied up from his garbage disposal duties. This showed Stone that it was more about the person behind their duties, not the duties of a person, defining who they are. Although Stone was unable to recall coach Dominic's last name, his enthusiasm, ability to teach and work ethic were things that the former carries with him to this day.
"The big thing for me, even with my kids now, is lead by example, practice what you preach," Stone said. "For lack of a better phrase, don't say something and do something different. So that inspired me a lot."
Stone, 34, claims to be "lucky" for the great people like this that he came across in his path. One of which was former Lions football coach Mike Finn, who not only pushed Stone towards doing track, but he was also a mentor for him. Whether that was with academics by getting him the right tutors, or keeping him in line in the LHS hallways, Stone felt that Finn pushed him the way he did because he saw his potential.
Although Stone had offers from schools like the University at Buffalo or Hofstra University (whose team has since discontinued), he picked the University of Maine because it offered him a full scholarship and it was a school that showed interest in him since his junior year at LHS.
Stone described Maine as having a "family" environment, especially with not much going on outside of the Orono campus. Without many "distractions" as he put it, Stone was able to just focus on school and football.
Stone is grateful for his time as a Black Bear because of the values it taught him. He believes that the coaching staff's goal was to help the kids become young men, by instilling in them to have integrity, work hard and be accountable. Stone spoke highly of former head coach Jack Cosgrove's staff, as they went the extra mile to make sure he could still keep in contact with family, as well as helping him figure out how to get home on breaks or with staying in town during those times.
Even when others may not have been, the Lockport native was working to get to the next level. He did just that, catching the eye of National Football League scouts when Maine upset Southeastern Conference (SEC) opponent Mississippi State in 2004.
Fast forward to 2007 and Stone entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick for the Atlanta Falcons. Who would have thought a kid from Lockport would end up talking to ESPN and its top NFL Draft analyst, Mel Kiper Jr.
What made it even cooler was getting to see his first preseason action right here in Western New York when the Buffalo Bills hosted the Falcons.
The road for an NFL late-rounder was already tough, but that was compounded by the Falcons dealing with star quarterback Michael Vick's absence, due to his indictment on dogfighting charges. With the extra media attention, fans voicing their disapproval of Vick and the team, as well as new head coach Bobby Petrino spurning the franchise by resigning after 13 games (one day after Vick's sentencing), Atlanta limped to a 4-12 record.
The next season would bring better fortune for Stone's football life, after he was cut by the Falcons at the end of training camp. He may have sat out the early portion of the 2008 season, and had a brief stint with the Dallas Cowboys, but Stone found a role as a special teamer and package safety for the Baltimore Ravens.
Stone looked forward to getting away from the hectic lifestyle in Atlanta, for a more working class place like "Charm City."
This also gave Stone the chance to play under former Ravens defensive coordinator and Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan, as well as joining greats like Haloti Ngata, Trevor Pryce, Terrell Suggs, Ray Lewis and Ed Reed. Reed and Lewis stood out for him, as the latter welcomed Stone in with open arms and was an encouraging leader.
But Lewis on gameday was a whole different animal, with Stone saying "I didn't know who that guy was," as he often paced the locker room before hitting his famous "squirrel dance."
Being in the same position group as Reed was "humbling" for Stone, as he got to work with arguably football's greatest safety of all time. Coaches often warned not to follow in his footsteps, though, because Reed's "superhuman" physical ability and instincts could compensate for him freelancing at times. Stone also enjoyed working with Ryan, who often made things comical in the meeting room.
The team would end up playing in the AFC Championship game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a moment which Stone still gets goosebumps thinking about.
After being injury plagued from 2008-09, Stone would make the jump to the Canadian Football League (CFL) with the Calgary Stampeders and Saskatchewan Roughriders. It took time for Stone to get adjusted to the different rules, the speed of the game, and having to make the switch to linebacker, with a 6-foot-4, 215-pound frame.
Once the injuries started to pile up again, Stone would call it quits to move on to his next phase in life.
After taking time to figure out what his best move would be, Stone went back to Maine to be an assistant strength and conditioning coach under his best friend, Matt King. Stone enjoyed coaching up his young Black Bears, especially with how they looked up to him as a former pro football player.
But as much as Stone loved being able to still be around the game, he and his fiance, Jordyn, had a plan in mind. With both of which being products of Maine's child development and family relations program, they wanted to make sure they could do something for work where they weren't too withdrawn from their children.
Instead of Stone being extensively on the road with Maine's football team, he and Jordyn decided to start their own day care facility in the latter's home state of Maine. Thus Ms. Jordyn's child development center was born.
With nearly 100 kids in the facility's care, it's safe to say the business is booming.
Stone enjoys being able to work with his family every day, as Jordyn also works in the facility and their two-year old daughter, Monroe, is in the program. Although Stone's sons — DJ, 8 (who lives in Lockport), and Kingston, 4 — aren't in the program, the former pro football player cherishes the new life he's immersed in.
Stone shared how it can be tough trying to give his employees constructive criticism, but he wants them to know its coming from a good place. The proud Jamaican-American just wants them to understand he wants the best for them and the center. And he couldn't show that any other way than leading them by example.
"I have the football mentality, that Tom Brady mentality: the first person in the building, the last person to leave," Stone said. " ... By being the owner and boss, I don't necessarily have to be there before anyone, and I don't necessarily have to be there after anyone. But I guess I'm a control freak, one, and two, what else would I be doing besides being a person that's there to help, a person that's there to monitor, a person that's there to problem solve, a person that's there to work.
He may pay people to do these tasks, but Stone isn't afraid to shovel in the winter, scrub down the walls, or clean the toilets when needed. He may be crunching numbers many times of the day, but it's not unusual to see him changing diapers, or rocking kids to sleep, or helping kids learning the alphabet, even aiding the cooking staff in the kitchen.
At this point, it's Stone's second nature.
"I'm not a 'boss,' I'm just a person that likes to lead," Stone said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.