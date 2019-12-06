Wilson claims win at host basketball tournament

WILSON — Some of the finest girls basketball players west of Syracuse were showcased at Friday night's 2019 Wilson Girls Basketball Jamboree in the Richard J. Zipp Gymnasium.
This year's format featured local teams from Section VI taking on teams from Section V (Rochester area) and while both sections earned wins on Friday (there are five more games slated today at Williamsville North), coaches collectively said the event served as an outstanding springboard for their upcoming regular seasons.
In the opener, the host Lakewomen (1-1) pulled away to beat Oakfield-Alabama, 57-42. The game was close throughout the first half, especially when Lady Hornets' freshman Makena Reding drained a pair of three-point baskets to cut Wilson's lead at halftime to 26-24.
“I just told them (at halftime) we needed to pick up our defenses effort,” coach Baker said. “I think they tried really hard in the first half — a couple of unlucky breaks, but I was really proud of their effort, especially in the third quarter. I think that was the difference.”
All programming was pre-empted after that by the Skylar Munnikhuysen Show. Wilson's outstanding senior forward used her superior athleticism to canned 10 third quarter points, while the Lakewomen defense stiffened, allowing zero Hornets baskets (only seven free throws), out-scoring Oakfield-Alabama 16-7, to pull away by double digits after three quarters, 42-31.
“(Skylar)'s so athletic and at times she goes a little too fast, but I'm proud of the way she battled back,” Baker said. “We had a couple of talks at halftime and I told her, ‘You're gonna make some mistakes, you're gonna miss some shots, but I know that you can battle through it and help us out.’ ”
Munnikhuysen finished with a game-high 23 points. Fellow senior Izzy Dinse added 12 points and battled hard throughout in the paint, along with senior Maddy Seeley, holding Lady Hornets star player Brianna Smith to a team-high 10 points.
“Really good job on a very tough player. Brianna Smith is super,” Baker said. “I was really happy with the way Maddy and Izzy did a good job on her on the boards and a good job defensively on her.”
After out-scored their first three opponents by more than 2-to-1, head coach Joe Catalano's Lady Lions ran into a brick wall in the form of the Avon Lady Braves, losing their first game of the season, 64-41.
Keni Read (21 ) and Abby Decillas (17) combined for 38 points for head coach Pete Leon's Lady Braves. Good coaching, disciplined play, deadly shooting and a persistent press did their toll on Lockport, which was led by senior Camri King's team-high 13 points.
“They mostly ran the court and they had good cuts. We could have done our passes better and defense should have been better and me being a senior, I think I could have played better on defense,” King said after the game. “We can only pick it up from here and go on with our next game and learn from our mistakes.”
Junior co-captain Ashlynn Johnson added 11 points and sophomore Jailyn Gillon 9 for head coach Joe Catalano's Lady Lions (3-1).
“I was proud of the effort and sportsmanship my girls displayed all game long,” Catalano said. “Our girls gave effort from the start of the game to the end and the girls on the bench, who ever was sitting, was cheering the whole time.”
The Lady Lions don't have a lot of time to dwell on their first loss. Next week, they've got a league game against Niagara Falls and non-league contests slated against Jamestown and Olean.
GAME NOTES: Among those attending the tournament was Lockport WLVL Radio's Norm Palmer and John Greco ... It's always good to see Wilson PA announcer Jerry Kadryna ... Out front, keeping things running smoothly once again was Wilson AD Jeff Roth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.