Women's Porter Cup set to tee off at NFCC

This year has been one of long-awaited returns following the COVID-19 pandemic. Around the country, sports of all kinds are just about entirely back at full swing.
That trend continues locally this week with the return of Porter Cup season at Niagara Falls Country Club.
The Women’s Porter Cup, canceled along with the Men’s and Senior tournaments last summer, starts today with a field lighter than normal numerically but strong as ever in terms of talent. Eight of the top 500 in the USGA’s Women’s World Amateur Golf Ranking are in Lewiston, an impressive number for a tournament that’s only in its eighth year.
“It’s been a difficult year for so many,” said Cassie Stein, one of two women’s tournament directors along with Brian Oakley. “Unfortunately, we all know someone that’s been affected by COVID and running a golf tournament was the last thing on a lot of people’s minds, but eventually — luckily — we’re starting to get back to normal and ... this is a define step in the right direction.”
Getting players to return has been a point of pride for tournament organizers, and two of the best from 2019, including champion Jackie Rogowicz, are in the field this week. Joining her is Brigitte Thibault, who finished third two summers ago and is this year’s top-ranked player, 113 in the WAGR.
“It’s huge to get our former champions back,” Stein said. “(Rogowicz) graduated from Penn State in 2019 when she won, and she’s one that’s gonna most likely stay amateur for her career, so it’s been great to have her back in the field.”
Thibault “was a great addition. We actually thought she was gonna turn pro. She just graduated from Fresno State, and with everything happening with COVID and different situations, she must be pushing back her (going professional).”
Also in town are five players apiece from Purdue and Southern Methodist. Kan Bunnabodee, a sophomore, is the Boilermakers’ top player and ranked No. 336 by WAGR. Kennedy Pedigo, who finished 15th in the 2019 Women’s PC, leads the SMU contingent as the No. 422 player in the world.
Lewiston native Maddie Catalano, a sophomore at Towson, is part of strong local contingent that includes WPC veteran Chelsea Dantonio (Lancaster); Auburn, New York’s Lindsay May (Clemson); a high schooler, Gwendolyn Yarnall (East Aurora); and the youngest player in WPC history, Lixin Zhang, an eighth grader at Nichols.
Overall, the field will have a bit of a different feel than in recent years. This year’s sits at 64 players, down from 75 in 2019 due to COVID-19. The tournament committee decided not to have NFCC members house players this year, meaning players are responsible for their own lodging and transportation. The Canadian national team, which typically brings 5-10 players who are always among the favorites to win, could not make the trip as the border remains closed.
“There are a lot of first-time players,” Stein said. “We’re in our eighth year in the Women’s Porter Cup and we’re just hoping it continues to grow. ... Women’s golf is growing tremendously and at Niagara Falls Country Club, we couldn’t be a prouder group to be a part of the movement to grow the game.”
Fans are allowed with no restrictions.
“Just maintain your 6 feet of social distancing, don’t get too close to anyone on the course,” Stein said. “It’s all the standard protocol, wash your hands, keep your distance.”
