Women's Porter Cup tees off today at NFCC

Porter Cup season is upon us once again.
The annual summer slate of national amateur tournaments at Niagara Falls Country Club gets underway today with the ninth Women’s Porter Cup, which tees off this morning.
Though there some familiar faces in Lewiston this week, this year’s WPC will have a new look, including at the top. P.J. Alterio, Janelle DeGregorio, Marty Shimmel and Cassie Stein make up a quartet of tournament directors, taking over for Brian Oakley, who had held the position since the event started in 2013.
Change will also be evident in the field, which at 53 is the smallest the tournament has hosted since its inaugural year. Ironically, with COVID-19 somewhat on the back burner, DeGregorio said many of the international players who played last year while stuck in the United States finally had the chance to go home this summer.
Another challenge was scheduling against the Curtis Cup, a match play competition between amateur teams from the U.S. and Great Britain and Ireland which is this weekend in Pennsylvania.
“We took this as more of a rebuilding year,” DeGregorio said Tuesday. “‘Let’s take a look at how we’re doing things and take a look at how amateur golf is changing.’”
“What we really did was take a step back and refocus our energies on recruiting,” she added. “... We really went after some of those (colleges) that are really known for golf.”
As usual, Canada will have a dominant presence, making up over half the entrants (27). Team Canada is sending half of its National Amateur Squad (Celeste Dao, Taylor Kehoe, Sarah-Eve Rheaume and Brooke Rivers) and five from its 12-member National Junior Squad (Angela Aurora, Katie Cranston, Nicole Gal, Ella Weber and Lauren Zaretsky).
Cranston won the Dustin Johnson World Junior Golf Championship in March and is the first winner of that event to play in the Women’s Porter Cup since Brooke Henderson, another Canadian who won the 2014 WPC and is currently starring on the LPGA. Cranston is committed to Auburn while Kehoe and Rivers will head to Alabama and Wake Forest, respectively.
Also in the field is Ohio’s Jenn David, a sophomore at Akron who placed fifth this spring in the Mid-American Conference Championship. Aloysa Margiela Atienza, a native of Singapore making her first trip to the U.S., is the top-ranked player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking at 254.
Jackie Rogowicz, the 2019 champion from Pennsylvania, returns for her sixth Porter Cup appearance.
Including those from the Rochester area, only six Western New Yorkers made the field, and none from Niagara County. Medina’s Melanie Green, who played in the Women’s U.S. Open last weekend, was scheduled to take part but had the opportunity to compete overseas.
The first group is scheduled to tee off at 9 a.m. Round 2 is Thursday, with the final 18 set for Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.