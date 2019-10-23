WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley coming to Lockport

A Lockport man is not only bringing back pro wrestling to the Kenan Center Arena late next month, he’s bringing WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley with him.
For the first time in three years, Brett Stymus, the owner of Empire State Wrestling, is bringing an exciting, fun-filled “Wrestlebash” pro wrestling card to the Kenan on Saturday, Nov. 23.
“Beef” Stymus promoted his first event in Lockport in 2008 which, over the years, has featured many wrestling legends, including “Superfly” Jimmy Snuka, Kevin Nash and Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake atn his Kenan events.
Locally-based wrestlers, including the legendary Jonny Puma, Will Calrissian and Kevin Bennett were also on these shows.
Stymus said that as many as 1,000 fans have attended prior Kenan pro wrestling events.
“Considering it’s been several years since the last Kenan Center show, the higher marquee names being booked, ESW’s rising profile locally and abroad, plus the special attraction matches in-place, we anticipate a significant amount of fans to be in attendance for Wrestlebash,” said Stymus, a former pro wrestler in his own right.
Front and second row tickets are already sold out for this event, Stymus said, adding that general admission tickets are $15 pre-sale and $20 on event day. Wrestlebash will be recorded for ESW’s live streaming outlets, he added.
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley will make his ESW debut at the event. Dudley is best known as half of one of the most decorated tag teams in professional wrestling history – The Dudley Boys.
The sixth annual Ilio DiPaolo Memorial Cup match will also be held. The match will feature six wrestlers with the winner receiving the DiPaolo Cup, named in honor of one of Western New York’s most famous wrestlers Ilio DiPaolo.
The winner will earn a chance to challenge for the ESW Heavyweight Championship at any time of their choosing.
Other participants include Current Evolve tag team champion A.R. Fox, previous DiPaolo Cup winner “Big Time” Bill Collier, last year’s DiPaolo Cup winner “The Patron Saint of Professional Wrestling” Brandon Thurston, Cleveland, Ohio-based Atticus Cogar, Puf, a member of the “Buffalo Brothers” group.
Stymus said ESW Heavyweight Champion “Red Death” Daniel Garcia will defend the title against Evolve star Josh Briggs.
Other bouts will include:
• A “War Games” match between ESW’s “The Empire” faction against the promotion’s younger stars. The two teams will battle inside a roofed cage with a wrestler entering the match at a set interval.
• The Empire’s team will consist of four former ESW Heavyweight Champions Jonny Puma, Will Calrissian, Chris Cooper and Kevin Grace. The other team will consist of viral star Anthony Gaines, James Sayga, Vince Valor and “The Remix” Kevin Bennett.
• Former Impact Wrestling stars Homicide and Eddie Kingston will team to face “The Butcher & The Blade” (Pepper Parks and Every Time I Die guitarist Andy Williams).
As Western New York’s premier independent professional wrestling promotion, ESW over the years hosted many of pro wrestling’s top up-and-comers and biggest legends.
Current World Wrestling Entertainment stars Kevin Owens, Matt Hardy, Luke Harper, Jinder Mahal, Curt Hawkins, Cedric Alexander, Ruby Riott, Tony Nese, Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, EC3, Bobby Fish, Damian Priest, Joaquin Wilde, Oney Lorcan and Kassius Ohno have all wrestled in ESW’s ring.
Pro wrestling legends Kevin Nash, Brutus Beefcake, Jimmy Snuka, Billy Gunn, X-Pac, The Honky Tonk Man, Jim Duggan, Koko B. Ware, Bushwacker Luke, Demolition, Goldust, Raven, The Sandman, Tommy Dreamer and several others appeared at previous ESW events.
For more information, to schedule an interview or request media credentials for an event, please contact David Jarka at davidjarka@gmail.com or (716) 348-4598. All cards are subject to change.
You can connect with ESW on the following platforms:
Website: http://eswwrestling.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ESWwrestling/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/eswwrestling/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/eswwrestling
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/EmpireStateWrestling
Podcast: https://eswwrestling.podbean.com/
Pivotshare: https://eswwrestling.pivotshare.com
