LEWISTON — A youth movement has made waves at the Women’s Porter Cup.
Two days into Niagara Falls Country Club’s annual women’s golf tournament, the event has showcased some of the top amateur golfers in the world. Many are dwelling in the collegiate ranks at major universities like Clemson, Michigan, Kentucky and Ohio State, to name a few.
But there has been several high schoolers — and a middle schooler — who have been able to produce strong showings in the tournament.
Taylor Kehoe, 17, shined through the first two rounds of action. After birdying five holes Wednesday for a score of 70 in the opening round, the Strathroy, Ontario native followed that with a 73 on Thursday to tie with Ashley Chow and Kan Bunnabodee for second place (1-under 143) heading into the final round.
“I’ve been playing really good. My driver has been keeping me in play and I’ve been making the short saves and birdies, which has really helped me out this week so far,” said Kehoe, who hit for par or below on 14 of 18 holes played in round two.
An Alabama commit, Kehoe has been residing in Florida since December due to the border restrictions between the US and Canada. She’s in line for one more tournament this summer, and she’ll be looking for more as well, before heading back north in August.
Kehoe — a five-time American Junior Golf Association winner and a Team Canada national amateur squad member — hopes to take from this experience before she goes down to Tuscaloosa in 2022.
“I think it’s really cool and important. I did this tournament two years ago as well, so I kind of knew what I was expecting with the course,” Kehoe said. “But I think it’s cool to come out here. ... It’s a good confidence booster just knowing that you can play with all these people, keep up with them.”
There are some competitors even younger than Kehoe on the course, like fellow Canadian Vanessa Borovilos, 15. The Toronto native was a little bit off her opening round 72 with a 5-over 77 Thursday, but she’s still in good standing, tied for 14th heading into day three.
The youngest of them all is Lily Zhang, 12. The Williamsville native was tied for seventh along with Borovilos heading into Thursday’s play.
Although a 78 in round two has her slotted in a tie for 21st going into the final round, the Nichols student has already made history as the youngest Porter Cup player ever, on both the women’s and men’s sides.
Zhang’s father, Lixin, felt inspired to get his daughter into the Porter Cup years ago, when Lily was just 6 years old. It was a conversation with men’s tournament director and media chairman Marty Shimmel that planted the idea in Lixin’s head, as the former watched Lily golfing at Lewiston’s Seneca Hickory Stick Golf Course.
“Why not have her come out for the Porter Cup?,” Shimmel recalled from the conversation he had with Lixin that afternoon as Shimmel mowed his lawn.
Lixin kept that conversation in the back of his mind. It helped push him to keep Lily going, and she’s come a long way since her childhood golfing days.
“I don’t remember much of the conversation but my dad did. And I thought it was just a really funny story and so nice,” Lily said. “And (women’s tournament director Brian Oakley) is such a great man and it’s so nice to be here.”
Zhang said NFCC’s distance has given her a chance to work on her long irons. Although a challenge at times, Zhang believes this is a field that will help her grow as she looks to keep taking strides with her game.
“It just helps my concentration more. And to be facing such older players, they’re really nice and it just helps my concentration even more and helps me move forward,” Zhang said. “And hopefully I can take it to the next level.”
The final round of the Women’s Porter Cup tees off today at 7:30 a.m. The lead group — Monet Chun, Chow and Kehoe — follows the rest at 11:10. Only four players broke par Thursday, down from six Wednesday. With so little scoring, there are 12 players within five strokes of the lead.
