Matthews lifts Leafs over Sabres

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Becoming windy with snow showers. Morning high of 27F with temps falling to near 15. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low near 10F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.