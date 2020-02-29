McGrath: Hats off to Niagara for OT victory

What's going on at Niagara? With men's basketball?
To say this has been a bizarre season doesn't do it justice and Saturday's Miracle at the Gallagher, the overtime victory against Iona, capped off the home portion of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference season in spectacular fashion.
Some of the players were so enraptured by coming from six points behind in the last 22 seconds of regulation and dominating the Gaels 16-7 in overtime that they waved to the exuberant fans just before leaving the court. I should have waved back with my hat but didn't. So what? I'll get to it.
It was the sixth game I had seen at the Gallagher Center this season and remarkably enough, the Purple Eagles won every time. The average margin of victory was 6.3 points and included two overtimes and a one-point win over Siena, a game they trailed until the final minute.
I never believed in superstition and always thought it was amusing that a coach would wear the same outfit as long as his team kept winning. Now, I'm not so sure.
Please bear with me here as I go slightly off the rails with the story of a hat that as recently as two weeks ago was belittled by my wife, Pat, when she said, "You're not going to wear that old hat, are you?" Jokingly, I said Niagara hadn't lost yet when I wore it. NU was 4 for 4 and Monmouth unknowingly was the next victim.
Sure enough, the Eagles took down the Hawks 77-72 in one of their better games of the year.
The hat in question is a blue baseball cap with a white St. P entwined logo. A couple of times over the years, including Saturday, I was asked if it was from St. Peter's College, given the colors are the same and the Peacocks had lost to Niagara at the Gallagher on Thursday night. St. Peter's? C'mon.
Actually, it's a Saint Paul Saints hat. The Saints play in the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball. It was a birthday gift from my kids, both of whom were living in the Twin Cities area in 2003. That's why it's my favorite, that and the idea that it makes me look younger and maybe a little taller.
Anyway, the hat was up against it Saturday. Iona was 6-2 in February and appeared to be peaking at the right time. It's a veteran, tournament-tested team led by seniors Tajuan Agee and E.J. Crawford, who combined for 53 points and 21 rebounds against NU.
For a long time it appeared as if the hat's winning streak would end at five games, but there was some consolation in that at least Iona had to work hard to beat Niagara, as feisty a team as there is in the MAAC.
Iona was up 80-74 with 22 seconds left in regulation and had led since 5:46 was left in the first half. Niagara had cut the deficit from 10 to two at one point, but Iona had answered and nursed a lead that ranged from 5 to 8 points in the second half.
Over the last 22 seconds of regulation and the five minutes of overtime, Niagara scored 26 points. Marcus Hammond scored eight points in the final 17 seconds of regulation, including a well-defensed 3 from the corner to cut the deficit to 80-79. Trailing 84-81 with 5.4 seconds to go the length of the floor, Hammond took a pass from Justin Roberts and made a rim-bouncing 3 that sent the game into overtime and the crowd into hysterics.
His roommate, Raheem Solomon, accounted for nine of the 16 points in overtime, including a 3 and hitting 4 for 4 from the free throw line to complete an amazing 100-91 victory.
On the way home, my wife told me to take good care of the hat and don't write anything about it. "You'll jinx it," she said. Who's superstitious now?
Anyway, hats off to the Purple Eagles, who have exceeded expectations all season long.
Bill McGrath is a former Gazette sports editor and Niagara basketball beat writer. Contact him at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.