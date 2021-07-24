Meet the Buffalo basketball booster who brought the blue-collar brigade back together for TBT

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. High 81F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.