Meiler: Bills dealing with a serious lack of swagger

The 2020 Buffalo Bills are a very good football team. I’m just not quite sure they’re totally aware of it yet.
For the second week in a row, the Bills were dominated by another very good football team on national television, this time Monday night against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. The 26-17 loss, paired with last Tuesday’s 42-16 thrashing by the Tennesee Titans, made it back-to-back defeats at the hands of last season’s AFC Championship teams.
Despite the setbacks, the Bills still belong in a tier with those teams. They have too much talent not too. Josh Allen may not be the league MVP candidate he played like through the first four weeks, but he’s still made incredible progress. They still have as good a group of wide receivers as there is in the league, talent at tight end, depth in the backfield, All-Pro-level defensive backs and a dynamic pair of linebackers.
Where they’re lacking is up front, on both sides of the ball. They’ve been pushed around two weeks in a row. They haven’t shown the ability to both stop the run and rush the passer in a single game, save for the second half against the Raiders. Their top running back, Devin Singletary, is averaging 2.9 yards per carry over the last three games.
Something’s missing.
On the defensive side, a lot has been made about Star Lotulelei’s decision to opt out of the season over COVID-19 concerns. The Bills’ undersized and overmatched replacements for their top space-eater have been easily handled much of the season. Against the Chiefs, rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire routinely had his pick of runway-sized holes, though I’m sure some of that had to do with Sean McDermott wanting to make sure it wasn’t Patrick Mahomes beating Buffalo on Monday.
The Bills’ D probably misses Jordan Phillips and Shaq Lawson more than it’d like to admit. Though it was smart of Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott to move on from two role players who were going to get significant raises, Phillips and Lawson were at the heart of a lot of the unit’s excitement last season. Remember them jamming away to Renegade — along with Ed Oliver and backup QB Matt Barkley — during the Steelers game?
The two are energy players, and the Bills’ defense sure could use some of that right about now. Maybe it’s simply the lack of fans, but the unit has seemed to lack life this year. It’s reacting instead of attacking. Outside of a couple quarters against the Raiders, it hasn’t carried itself like a group that was expected to finish among the league’s best.
The offense has a built-in fix coming in the form of Jon Feliciano, the mauling guard who’s currently on injured reserve. The defense doesn’t have any such luxury. Luckily, adding some beef up front shouldn’t be that difficult at the trade deadline, and I fully expect Beane and McDermott to address the problem then, if not sooner.
The Bills have two weeks to figure something out. Their second game agains the woeful Jets could not have come at a better time, and after that is a New England team that might be on the brink of collapse. Then comes a rough slate — vs. Seattle, at Arizona, the bye, vs. the Chargers, at San Francisco and back home against the Steelers. Buffalo should win the AFC East either way, but anything less than 3-2 over that stretch will leave some lingering questions.
It’s a week-to-week league. Nobody is perfect. The Titans needed overtime to beat the one-win Texans. Green Bay, which looked as good as anyone through five weeks, was ran over by the Buccaneers, who lost a snoozer a week prior to the Bears. The 49ers, one week after being blown out by the upstart Dolphins, bounced back to best another good team in the Rams. The Chiefs lost to the same Raiders team the Bills had little trouble putting away.
The Bills will be fine. At their best, they can play with anybody. They just need to remember it.
Respond to sports editor Mike Meiler on Twitter @mikemeiler or via email at mike.meiler@gnnewspaper.com.
