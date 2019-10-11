Mittelstadt seals Sabres' SO win over Panthers

Lockport - Elaine A. Beals, 77, of Lockport, formerly of Olcott Beach and Batavia, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019, at Elderwood of Lockport. Elaine was born on March 15, 1942 in Batavia, the daughter of the late Lyle and Anna (Budinger) Mowers. She enjoyed spending time with her grandc…