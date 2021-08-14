Baseball Hall of Fame gets $4.7M from Covid Recovery Bill

COOPERSTOWN — A $4.7 million grant will help the National Baseball Hall of Fame recover losses incurred by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The hall of fame will receive a $4,728,163 Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer announced in a media release Thursday.
The grant will provide financial support to recover from the pandemic. Cultural institutions such as museums were included in the Save Our Stages bill following Schumer’s effort to include them in the final deal to pass the Save Our Stages Act and $15 billion in emergency relief into law as part of last December’s COVID package, the release said.
Schumer, D-N.Y., also pushed for an additional $1.25 billion for the Save Our Stages program in the American Rescue Plan passed in March, the release said.
Schumer noted that venues and cultural institutions were among the hardest-hit industries during the pandemic.
“I’m excited that one of our prime attractions on Main Street received this grant,” Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh said. “The hall, much like the village of Cooperstown, didn’t lay anyone off during the pandemic and contributed to the economic structure of the village.”
Tillapaugh said tourism had been slow until the end of July in the village. “Since the end of July, I’ve seen a significant amount of increase in tourism. There have been more rentals at Doubleday Field,” she said.
However, “we are wary because of the delta variant,” Tillapaugh said. “Venues will have to make a decision whether to make people wear masks. At village hall, we have instituted a mask policy for all visitors. We must stay very vigilant.”
Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tara Burke also welcomed the grant.
“This is fantastic news,” she said. “The hall is a huge facet to the economy of Cooperstown. It’s a main reason people come here. Museums were hit hard during the pandemic and as they slowly continue back from that, attendance is still not where it was pre-pandemic. This aid is welcome.”
Office hours changed for HOF ceremony
The Otsego County Board of Representatives has announced a change in business hours at the county office buildings for Sept. 8. County office buildings will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day because of the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s induction ceremony.
