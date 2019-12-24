PHOENIX — When Danny Jacobs entered the ring to to face Julio Ceasar Chavez Jr. on Friday night to the Phil Collins classic “In the Air Tonight,” the "it" he felt coming wasn't supposed to be a shoe.
But just five rounds later, when Chavez Jr. quit in his corner after claiming he couldn’t continue fighting due to an alleged broken nose, an angry mob within the 10,697 in attendance at the Talking Stick Resort Arena voiced their displeasure by throwing any and all projectiles into the ring, from beer to bottled water to, of course, a woman’s shoe.
It was a fitting culmination after a tumultuous pre-fight buildup for Chavez. The fight was originally supposed to take place in Las Vegas but was moved to Phoenix after his Nevada license was suspended for missing a drug test. Then, after a judge granted an injunction which allowed the fight to move forward, Chavez didn’t come close to reaching the 168-pound weight limit. He had to surrender $1 million dollars to Jacobs, as the fight was renegotiated to a catchweight of 173 pounds. Chavez, according to most ringside observers, weighed between 190 and 195 pounds in the ring for the fight.
“I fought a cruiserweight,” Jacobs said of his super middleweight debut.
What Chavez, lacked in professionalism, he more than made up for it in marketability, even if most of it comes from having the name of his famous Hall of Fame father, Julio Ceasar Chavez. More than half the tickets were sold after the injunction was granted three days before the fight. However, anyone who came to the fight expecting a virtuoso performance reminiscent of his beloved father were left with a bad taste in their mouth.
•••
Boxing fans clamoring for a heavyweight unification match in 2020 will likely have to wait until 2021 at the earliest.
After Anthony Joshua regained three titles in a rematch with Andy Ruiz earlier in the month in Saudi Arabia, two of the sanctioning bodies have ordered an immediate match with their top contenders. The IBF has told Joshua to face Kubrat Pulev next, while the WBO has Oleksandr Usyk as its mandatory challenger.
While triple-threat matches are commonplace in professional wrestling, they’ve yet to be seen in boxing, so unless the sanctioning bodies come up with a solution, one of the organizations might force Joshua to give up a belt.
The fight most fans want to see, of course, is the unification match between Joshua and the winner of the Deontay Wilder/Tyson Fury rematch for the WBC title, slated for Feb. 22 in Las Vegas. But promotor Eddie Hearn stated he only plans on having Joshua fight twice in 2020.
•••
In local boxing news, It’s going to be a busy beginning of 2020 for Ray Casal.
Two of his fighters, Casey Costanzo and Josh Perez, are tentatively slated to make their pro debut on a card headlined by Danny Garcia on Jan. 25 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Casal said. His son, Nick, is working on a February return, his first bout since 2016, while Anthony Lenk is working toward a March return to the ring.
In addition, Casal’s popular amateur boxing series will continue with Fight Night XII on March 21.
