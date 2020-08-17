Demos: A glance at each NBA playoff series

This feels like ‘March Madness,’ so let’s call it ‘August Absurdity.’
The NBA began its NCAA Tournament-like playoffs Monday, with four games tipping off during a full day for the first round. There’s four more coming today and we can expect full days of games until at least Aug. 24.
With some tasty matchups and rivalries being renewed, here are my biggest question marks heading into all eight series.
Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz
Which Michael Porter Jr. will we see?
Denver’s and MPJ’s successes have been connected in the bubble. In four wins, MPJ is averaging 25.7 points a night. In the losses Porter Jr. has played in, he averaged just 16 points per game.
MPJ only managed 13 on Monday in a Game 1 win, but Denver has the luxury of two other stars in Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. As deep as the Nuggets are, Porter Jr. is the one matchup that could cause the Jazz some nightmares.
Denver will need all the extra scoring it can get, as Donovan Mitchell’s 57 — the third-highest point total in playoff history — weren’t enough Monday.
Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets
How does one of the league’s top defenses slow down Caris LeVert?
The Michigan product turned it up in the bubble, averaging 25 points, 6.7 assists, five rebounds and 1.5 steals per game as a second team All-Seeding Games selection. Although the defending champs are heavily favored — the Nets are without Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Spencer Dinwiddie and others — the Raps could have their hands full with the herky-jerky game of LeVert.
Whether it’s OG Anunoby, Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet or Pascal Siakam, locking down the fourth-year guard will be key. Toronto could be the unit to do it, touting a 104.7 defensive rating (trailing only Milwaukee in the NBA restart).
Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers
Can Joel Embiid impose his will on the C’s small frontline?
No Ben Simmons means Embiid is running the show for the Sixers. Philly might’ve had Boston’s number this season with a 3-1 mark, but the loss of the Australian point forward will be key after Simmons averaged 18.3 points, 8.5 rebounds on 5.8 assists on 61% shooting vs. Boston during the regular season.
The Process, however, struggled against the C’s by shooting only 39% from the floor and 27% from beyond the arc. The Sixers will need Embiid to punish 6-foot-8 Daniel Theis in order to match Boston’s fire power with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker and Gordon Hayward.
Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks
Who matches up with Luka Doncic?
The ascension for the 21-year-old phenom has started quicker than expected, as he’s averaged nearly a triple-double for the season. He’s been even better in the bubble, earning a first team All-Seeding Games pick with his 30 points, 10.1 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game.
The Clips are loaded with three All-NBA defenders, though, with two-time Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Patrick Beverly. Although Leonard and George can take turns guarding Doncic, it’ll be interesting to see whether LA head coach Doc Rivers starts the undersized Beverly or a guy like Landry Shamet.
Whoever the primary defender is, the Mavs can at least make things interesting with their sensational 6-foot-7 point guard running pick-and-rolls with Kristaps Porzingis.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic
Can the Magic squeak out at least one win?
This may be the most lopsided series of the playoffs with the Bucks opening the series at -8000 to win. Reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the troops again, meaning the Magic may have some troubles defending the paint.
The Greek Freak has scored 1,106 points in the paint in the regular season, far and away tops in the league. Second place was the Clippers’ Montrezl Harrell, coming in at 934.
Orlando has a solid frontcourt with Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vucevic, who should matchup with Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. But the Magic could be in trouble without lengthy wing defender Jonathan Isaac, who could’ve been thrown in on Antetokounmpo but is out for the season after tearing his ACL on Aug. 2.
Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat
Which T.J. Warren will we see?
Porter Jr. might’ve broken out in this restart, but one other notable standout has been Warren. Always regarded as a high-level scorer, the NC State product has been blistering hot with 31 points per game on a dizzying 58% mark from the field and 52% from deep.
But we all know Jimmy Butler doesn’t care about any of that. The four-time All-NBA defender was a big factor in Warren averaging 10.3 points per game against Miami this season, with a putrid 36% from the field and 27% from 3-point range.
As Victor Oladipo eases his way back from last season’s ruptured quad, the Pacers need Warren to step up if they want to make some noise.
Houston Rockets vs Oklahoma City Thunder
How much time will Russell Westbrook miss?
Unfortunately, we don’t get to see Russ taking on his former team just yet, let alone seeing him return to OKC as a visitor. The former league MVP has found his rhythm next to childhood friend and fellow MVP James Harden, but the Thunder have been a thorn in the Rockets’ sides.
Led by future Hall of Famer Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Steven Adams and other pieces on its deep roster, OKC holds a 2-1 mark over Houston this season. Factoring in Adams’ presence in the paint against the Rockets’ micro-ball lineup, Westbrook’s quad injury looms large as there’s no timetable for his return.
Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trailblazers
Can the Lakers keep pace with the Bubble Blazers?
If you’re an NBA fan, you must’ve been under a rock if you didn’t see Damian Lillard take over in Orlando. You also would be living under the same rock if you missed the Lakers struggle in the bubble.
It’s plain and simple; the Blazers ‘O’ has been on fire, leading the league with 126 points per night in the restart. The Lake Show? Not so much, coming in with a 106.4 averaging (only higher than the lowly Washington Wizards).
Can Dame, CJ McCollum, Carmelo Anthony and Jusuf Nurkic beat LeBron James and Anthony Davis while having the third-worst defensive rating in the restart? I doubt it. But this was not the matchup L.A. wanted in the first round.
Nobody wants any smoke with Dame D.O.L.L.A. right now, as the Seeding Games’ MVP is averaging 46.3 points and 9.2 assists per game in his last four. Sheesh.
Respond to sports reporter Khari Demos on Twitter @riri_demos or at khari.demos@gnnewspaper.com.
