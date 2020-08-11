Demos: NCAA's problems more than pandemic

College football is in disarray. It may stay that way for years to come.
If you haven’t noticed in recent weeks, the NCAA landscape has been put in the blender and scrambled up due to COVID-19. The scariest piece of it all is there’s only more to come.
With Tuesday’s announcements, fall college sports season are on life support. The Big Ten followed the footsteps of ‘group of five’ counterparts like the Mid-American Conference and the Mountain West and became the first ‘Power Five’ conference to bail on the fall. Next came the Pac-12, which was expected especially considering how prestigious its member schools are academically (similarly to the Big Ten).
The Pac-12 has even committed to no sporting events through the end of the calendar year, bringing winter sports like basketball into the mix.
The Southeastern Conference and Atlantic Coast Conference stood pat for the moment, while the Big 12 remains undecided. If you thought there needed to be a central governing body — no, the NCAA has shown it doesn’t suffice here — in major college football, this week has only bolstered that belief.
We’ve even seen Nebraska and other schools share disapproval of the lost falls. The Cornhuskers may even look to play with another conference this season, if possible. How can this even be?
This just shows how a commissioner could make a sweeping decision through a vote from its conferences. Then it’s not just in the hands of schools or conferences, who clearly have shown agendas are creeping into decision making.
Imagine the NFL having only 24 teams play this season because the AFC East and NFC West went rogue for the year. That’s essentially what we’re seeing with the NCAA.
We’ve already seen independents like UMass and UConn cancel their 2020 seasons. The Ivy League set the stage with its decision to halt for the fall back in early July. The majority of the Football Championship Subdivision, Division II and Division III have already punted on the fall in hopes of a spring 2021 season.
This moment in time is something many college sports fans will always go back to. The non-football season of 2020 could have ramifications that will lead to a whole new collegiate world. We in Western New York may never see our schools compete against the Power Fives again.
Clearly, those top dogs are running the game. The fact that three conferences are even considering playing while two of their counterparts opted-out so early is insane. This just goes to show — even as popular as college football and athletics are — the NCAA is the most flawed sporting league in America.
What do the Group of Five schools do? Thinking about the amount of money lost for those schools and conferences is horrid. UB is losing nearly $2 million just from not playing Ohio State this season and that doesn’t even consider what revenue will be lost overall.
Some of these programs may never recover.
What do the Power Fives do? The call to form a league with only these five major conferences has emerged once again. Could it be done? Possibly. But at that point it would have to break away from the NCAA. We all know the mighty NCAA would hate that.
How would the NCAA be able to make money off of small programs that rely on big paydays from meetings with major programs, knowing full well the final scores can get ugly.
Let’s not even get into the smaller programs, all the way down to D-III. We may never see some of those programs return to action.
What about the coaches? These staffs have been off axis with recruiting and limited interaction with current players. Now what do they do?
It’s nice to be able to have the kids training and all, but what does the fall look like now? What does a spring season look like, too? How do you handle the next recruiting cycle?
So many questions.
If spring seasons are the case, coaches will have a tough hand. If the NFL timeline stays on course — the NFL draft is slated for April 29 through May 1 — big-time prospects would presumably sit out of the spring in hopes of being a high draft pick.
Good luck bringing in the same TV numbers when Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State QB Justin Fields take off for the next level.
What about the players? It was refreshing to see some of college football’s biggest names advocating for COVID-19 mandates with the #WeWantToPlay tweets and other demands to establish a players association. It’s about time. College athletes continuously watch the fruits of their labor handed out in coaching salaries and facility renovations, or allocated to other programs at their respective campuses.
A players association needs to be the future of college sports because it aligns with what the NCAA claims it’s all about. You really want to help kids out? How about doing what the Pac-12 players suggested in the #WeAreUnited Players’ Tribune piece.
Ensure kids’ medical expenses are covered for after their playing days end. How about honoring six-year scholarships, to promote players earning bachelor and graduate-level degrees. The big topic has always been the name, image and likeness discussion, but what about also allowing players to amend the outdated NCAA rulebook?
Student-athletes are treated as professionals, so it’s time to compensate them like they are.
The NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB are all in action during a pandemic. Why? There’s millions of dollars being paid out to players willing to risk playing during a pandemic. The protocols that each league’s player associations required are something only a union could demand for the college kids.
The liability concerns are unbearable. How would the NCAA handle one of its top athletes passing away from COVID-19? Is it prepared to handle the effects this virus causes on its student-athletes for years to come? If there was a union in place, this and the many other mandates the players requested could be addressed.
Seeing that coronavirus could be connected to myocarditis — a viral infection that causes inflammation of the heart — makes these fall cancellations more feasible. I appreciate these conferences looking out for the health of players and coaches with so much uncertainty. But let’s be real, a spring football season is not prioritizing safety; it’s all about the money.
Two football seasons in one calendar year? Sheesh. Good luck, 2021.
