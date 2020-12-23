Demos: Week 16 fantasy projections

The playoffs are just around the corner, so squads are gearing up for stretch runs. The AFC is looking as deep as ever, as Kansas City, Buffalo and Pittsburgh all have 11 wins while Tennessee, Indianapolis and Cleveland each have 10.
The race for the AFC's No. 7 seed will be intriguing. Miami currently holds the spot at 9-5 but Baltimore is right behind with the same record and a much more favorable schedule.
The NFC seems to be chalk as usual, as Green Bay reclaimed the No. 1 seed after New Orleans fell to the Chiefs in Drew Brees' return. Seattle usurped the No. 3 spot after beating NFC East favorite Washington, while the Los Angeles Rams gave the New York Jets their first win.
That win was a costly one, as Jets fans know. Now Jacksonville is looking at the top pick and Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence.
Things are not yet decided, but it looks like Tampa Bay and two NFC West squads could fill out the wild card, as the Rams and Arizona occupy the No. 5 and No. 7 seeds, respectively.
For us fantasy managers still playing, congrats on making it to what should be championship round. The waiver wire should be pretty open with limited competitors in action, so here are my waiver wire adds of the week: Dallas RB Tony Pollard, Miami RB Matt Breida and Las Vegas QB Marcus Mariota, after Derek Carr suffered a pulled groin last Thursday.
I wish all my fantasy footballers out there the best of luck. Go win those championships and I hope this week's list helps a bit.
START 'EM
Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
Carson Wentz has a reason to be upset with Philly. The Eagles may have found his replacement and put themselves in a weird situation going into 2021.
The 2019 Heisman runner-up has been a revelation, averaging 337 yards of offense (252.5 passing, 84.5 rushing) in two starts, accounting for five total touchdowns (4 passing, 1 rushing) and one turnover. Hurts does need to improve on his 55.6% completion rate in the span, but he's given the Eagles a spark and performed admirably, touting a 59.1 QBR average (50 is the league average) in the two outings.
The former Oklahoma and Alabama quarterback has a fun matchup this week, as Philly takes on the Cowboys and their woeful defense. Having given up 30 or more in three of the last four outings, Dallas' D hasn't improved much at all throughout the year, tying for a league-high 31 TD passes allowed and the third-lowest interception total at seven.
The Cowboys also allow an average passer rating of 102.6 — sixth highest in the league — and are the NFL's second-worst scoring defense at 30.9 points per game.
You guys know my love for mobile QBs, but Hurts can threaten the 'Boys D with his arm and his legs.
SIT 'EM
Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers
The future hall of famer may be one of the greatest to ever do it, but it may be time to move on from the 38-year-old QB. Not only have the Steelers lost three straight after an 11-0 start, their signal caller is a big piece in their problems, due to his lack of stretching the field.
The 17-year vet has had under six yards per attempt in each of the last five games (league average is seven), as he's accounted for eight TD passes and six INTs in that span. In the past two games alone, the Miami of Ohio product is averaging 178.5 passing yards, a 54.7% completion rate, a 26.5 QBR and a 64.2 passer rating per game.
Roethlisberger will be challenged with taking on a Colts defense that still doesn't get the credit it deserves. Indy has top five rankings in passing TDs and rushing yards allowed, INTs, total takeaways and turnover rate, as well as top 10 rankings in total yards and scoring rate allowed.
SLEEPER OF THE WEEK
Corey Davis, WR, Tennessee Titans
A.J. Brown may get all the buzz as a Pro Bowler, but Davis has actually outperformed his counterpart in certain metrics, as the latter leads the Titans in receptions (60) and receiving yards (945).
Playing with a heavy heart since his brother's passing in November, Davis has shined, posting three 100-yard games for an average of 96 yards per game in the last six tilts.
Speaking of Pro Bowlers, Brown should draw a one-on-one battle with Packers CB Jaire Alexander. That should clear the way for Davis to eat, as he'll work against the likes of Kevin King, Josh Jackson and Chandon Sullivan. Green Bay has allowed a 94.9 passer rating this season — 12th highest in the NFL.
It also doesn't hurt having Ryan Tannehill under center, who's quietly had one of the best QB seasons in the league.
BILLS OUTLOOK
at New England Patriots
Ladies and gentlemen, it's your 2020 AFC East champs, the Buffalo Bills. In a virtuoso performance, Buffalo embarrassed Denver to take the division crown for the first time since 1995, the year a certain young sports writer from Lockport was brought into this world.
Josh Allen was brilliant again (392 yards of offense, 4 total TDs, 98.2 QBR, 114.5 passer rating), passing and rushing his way through Vic Fangio's defense for his fourth AFC offensive player of the week honors in 2020.
Allen is just extending his own franchise total TDs record at this point, as the third-year man is up to 39 scores (30 passing, 8 rushing, 1 receiving), exactly 4,000 passing yards and 383 rushing yards. He's in a class of his own now, as the Wyoming product is the first NFL QB to ever post a 4,000-passing yard, 30-TD pass, eight-rushing TD season.
As far as I'm concerned, the NFL MVP award should only have three names linked to it; Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Allen.
The receiving corps dazzled again, as Pro Bowler and NFL receptions leader Stefon Diggs (11 receptions, 147 yards) and partner in crime Cole Beasley (8 receptions, 112 yards) continue to torch corners. Dawson Knox and Jake Kumerow got in on the action too with TDs, making it 13 different Bills to catch TDs this season (tied for the most by any team in league history).
The offensive line was great as well, allowing one sack and paving the grounds for Zack Moss (81 rushing yards, 6.2 yards per carry) and Devin Singletary (84 yards from scrimmage, 7.6 yards per touch), showing this tandem can be effective as a one-two punch.
The defense is getting its groove back, holding Drew Lock to 132 passing yards, sacking him three times and forcing a fumble. This was the third time in the last four weeks the Bills have held an opponent under 20 points, as well as their ninth straight game forcing a turnover.
Melvin Gordon (81 yards from scrimmage, 2 rushing TDs) and Noah Fant (8 receptions, 68 yards, 1 TD) were the only fantasy-relevant Broncos on the day, but they were no match for the Buffalo defense as a whole.
Looking ahead is the Ghost of AFC Easts Past, as Buffalo travels to New England on Monday night. With the Patriots out of playoff contention (finally), the Bills should only be worried of the Pats run-heavy attack, as the passing game has struggled with Cam Newton and a sub-par group of weapons.
One of those weapons is Jakobi Meyers, who had seven receptions for 111 yards in Miami in Week 15. He could get some help with Julian Edelman returning to practice this week, as the former Super Bowl MVP has been limited to six games this season.
But it all comes back to the Bills' pass D versus Newton, as the latter has only five TD passes all season. He'll be looking to make up for his last outing against Buffalo, where he quite literally fumbled the game away in the final minute after a solid Week 8 showing (174 passing yards, 54 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD).
Respond to sports reporter Khari Demos on Twitter @riri_demos or at khari.demos@gnnewspaper.com.
