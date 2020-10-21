Demos: Week 7 fantasy projections

We had a high-flying slate in week six with upsets coming from Denver, Atlanta and Tampa Bay, and some wild finishes for Baltimore, Indianapolis and Tennessee. We also got some old-fashioned blowouts from Pittsburgh, Arizona, Miami and Detroit.
The MVP race is very up for grabs too, after Aaron Rodgers looked flustered against the Buccaneers, Kyler Murray obliterated the Cowboys, Russell Wilson was sitting down with a bye, and Patrick Mahomes leaned on the running game in Buffalo, while Josh Allen suffered another defeat in a lackluster performance.
My dark horse candidate right now is undefeated Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who put on another show with 364 passing yards and four touchdowns against Houston. The scariest thing is he might be cancelled out by the man in his backfield, as Derrick Henry accounted for 264 yards (212 rushing, 52 receiving) and two TDs — his third straight game with two TDs and his third two-TD, 200-yard game ever.
He's also got 83 more yards than the No. 2 leading rusher Clyde Edwards Helaire, who's also played one more game than Henry. Things could get tough, though, with left tackle Taylor Lewan on the shelf with a torn ACL.
Also, stay tuned to the situation in Las Vegas, as it sent all its starting offensive line home due to being in contact with Trent Brown after he contracted COVID.
Start 'em — Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
Week six saw Jones coming back down to Earth, as he posted season lows in rushing yards (15), carries (10), yards per carry (1.5) and yards from scrimmage (41). He did get in the end zone to salvage his fantasy day, but it was far from his pace through four games.
This should be a get-right game for Jones, who is still averaging 110 yards from scrimmage per game, 5.2 YPC and has scored seven total TDs (5 rushing, 2 receiving). This matchup with Houston pits the UTEP alumnus against the league's worst defense in terms of rushing yards (1,065), YPC (5.4) and rushing first downs (58) allowed.
The Texans have given up eight rushing TDs — the third highest total in the league — and 100-yard rushing games to four different players. Two teams have also rushed for over 200 yards against them, with the Titans joining the Ravens this past weekend.
The Bucs may have slowed Jones down, but that shouldn't last against HOU.
Sit 'em — Jared Goff, QB, Los Angeles Rams
The Cal product has to be one of the more enigmatic field generals in the NFL. Even putting together a hot start in 2020, you can expect a random clunker from Goff, like the one we saw in San Fran on Sunday (19-for-38, 198 yards, 5.2 yards per attempt, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 35.7 QBR, 72.0 passer rating).
Will he show up against Chicago? He'll need to when he faces a Bears defense that's yielding 224.2 passing yards per game, as it's ranks No. 1 in TD passes (4) and completion percentage allowed (57.1), respectively, as well as posting the second-best passer rating allowed (73.5).
The Bears have allowed sub-80 passer ratings in three of five games, as well as a 60.6 or lower QBR in four of their five matchups.
Goff may have tons of weapons in Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, Tyler Higbee, Darrell Henderson and more, but he should be worried about the Chicago D. Especially with two rough outings against them over the last two seasons (176.5 yards per game, 0 TDs, 5 INTs, 50% completion rate, 33.9 passer rating).
Sleeper of the week — Christian Kirk, WR, Arizona Cardinals
Captain Kirk as they call him, the Texas A&M product is slowly climbing the ladder. He had his best performance of the season on Monday night against Dallas (86 receiving yards, 2 TDs) and he's been putting things together in recent weeks.
Kirk has three TDs over the last three games, matching his respective 2018 and 2019 totals through six weeks. He's also averaging five receptions for 82 yards over the last two games, as the third-year wideout is up to 18.5 yards per reception — the sixth highest mark in the league.
The AZ offense may leave them sleepless in Seattle, as the Seahawks come off the bye looking to improve their D. Seattle has yielded the third-most yards per play (6.2) and the second-most passing yards (1,852) in the NFL, despite being the only team among the top 14 to play five games.
Bills fantasy outlook — New York Jets
Before we could even blink, Buffalo went from Super Bowl contender to hot mess overnight. The 26-17 Kansas City resuly looks a lot closer than it was, as the defending champs ran for 245 yards on 46 attempts — the most carries by an Andy Reid coached team and the highest rushing total since he took over for KC in 2013.
Chiefs supernova Patrick Mahomes (21-for-26, 225 passing yards, 36 rushing yards, 2 TDs, 128.4 passer rating, 81.4 QBR) did just enough to keep the passing game afloat, as he outdueled fellow MVP candidate Josh Allen (14-for-27, 122 passing yards, 42 rushing yards, 2 TD, 1 INT). For those that consider Allen in Mahomes' stratosphere, they should really put this tape on to reconsider.
The Bills offense as a whole was the biggest letdown. Yes, the D gave up 466 yards and a flagrant 6.4 yards per play, but you'll never beat these Chiefs scoring 17 points and posting 206 yards of total offense. Stefon Diggs (6 receptions, 46 yards, 1 TD) and Cole Beasley (4 receptions, 45 yards, 1 TD) had decent days, but no other receiver had over one reception or 13 yards, including John Brown (0 receptions, 4 targets).
The running game continues to weigh the Bills down, as they've recorded less than 100 yards rushing as a team in four of their six games.
Buffalo currently is tied for the third-lowest total in rushing TDs (4), fourth-lowest in YPC (3.8) and seventh-lowest in rushing yards (553) as a team, which is skewed because of Allen's rushing totals (143 yards, 3 TDs).
But let's be real — the Bills defense is not elite, like it has been over the last two seasons. From underwhelming play from the defensive front, to soft linebacker play in the running game, and mix ups in coverage overall, the Buffalo D has fallen on hard times.
The Bills have given up the eighth-highest amount of yards (2,325) in the NFL, while posting league-worst marks in QB hurries rate (4.3%) and pressure rate per dropbacks (16.2%), respectively.
You know what's nice, though? The Jets are on the schedule. I don't even need to throw stats at you about how bad that 0-6 dumpster fire is.
The entire Buffalo organization should have a get-right game against New York, as the former's 27-17 win on Sept. 13 contributed to the latter's -110 scoring margin in 2020. That get-right will be needed, seeing as Buffalo is one game up on Miami in the AFC East, who just handed the keys over to Tua Tagovailoa.
