Fury's next fight could be for title unification

LAS VEGAS — Fans of heavyweight boxing should have a clear picture of what’s to come for the rest of 2020 and beyond in the next 30 days.
That’s the length of time Deontay Wilder, who was dethroned of his WBC title at the hands of Tyson Fury on Saturday night, has to invoke his rematch clause. A potential third fight would likely take place in Las Vegas this fall.
If Wilder does not want to fight Fury again right away, the most attractive option for Fury would be a unification bout with Anthony Joshua, a fellow Brit who recaptured the other three world titles with a victory over Andy Ruiz in December. Joshua is rumored to be fighting IBF mandatory contender Kubrat Pulev on June 20. However, Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s promoter, suggested via Twitterthat Fury and Joshua should fight next.
“No need for a third let’s go straight to it in the Summer! #undisputed,” tweeted Hearn.
A fight between Fury and Joshua, which would likely easily sell out Wembley Stadium, would be perhaps the biggest fight in English boxing history, and it would also give boxing its first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in the early 2000s.
Another possible opponent for Fury would be Dillion White, his mandatory contender by the WBC.
Barring any major setbacks, it would be a major upset if Fury and Wilder didn’t fight again in the near future, given how successful the rematch was at the box office. At $16,916,440, it was the highest gate for a heavyweight fight in history.
Wilders advisor, Shelly Finkel, said he would talk to Wilder about his options in the near future. Wilder didn’t attend the post-fight press conference, as he was getting treated for injuries sustained during the bout.
•••
Fury’s victory was so dominant, he won 17 of the possible 18 rounds on the judges' scorecards.
Niagara Falls native Dave Moretti and Steve Weisfeld scored the fight 59-52, while Glenn Feldman scored the second round, the only close round of the fight, to Wilder, making his scorecard 58-53 in favor of Fury.
GNN Sports scored it 59-52.
•••
Usually not a power puncher, Fury connected on 58 power shots (any punch besides a jab) in the seven rounds of the rematch. By contrast, he only landed 38 power shots in the entire 12 rounds of their first fight.
•••
Niagara Falls native Nick Casal is slated to return to the ring for the first time since 2016 on March 14 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania against an opponent to be determined.
