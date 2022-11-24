FILE - Denver Broncos owner Rob Walton waits for the team's NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Denver on Nov. 20, 2022. Inflation is not going to hurt the bankrolls of sports team owners. In fact, it may help. While the uber-rich will have to pay a little more for their eggs at the grocery store – just like everyone else – inflation is not likely to affect the bottom lines at their sports properties, whether it is yearly revenues or when it comes time to sell. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)