It's back: Jerry Sullivan's annual baseball trivia quiz

After a year’s absence due to COVID-19, the MLB All-Star game returns Tuesday at Coors Field in Denver.
In case you’d forgotten — or you don’t pay attention to who wins a meaningless game — the American League has won seven times in a row. The event has been a streaky one. The AL also won seven straight All-Star games from 2003-09. The NL won it a record 11 times in a row from 1972-82.
The game has lost some of its luster over the decades. But this year, it’s closer to the hearts of Buffalo baseball fans, who have been able to watch MLB games in person for the first time in more than a century with the Blue Jays making Sahlen Field home during the pandemic.
It’s also special because Toronto is well-represented. Western New Yorkers knew they’d be watching a talented young team. The Jays have lived up to it by putting three players in the AL’s starting lineup for the first time since they won the second of their back-to-back World Series in 1993.
Vlad Guerrero Jr., who is battling for a Triple Crown, got the most votes in fan balloting. Second baseman Marcus Semien, who is third in the AL in runs and total bases in a bounce-back year, is also starting. So is right fielder Teoscar Hernandez, batting .297 with 48 RBIs.
Shortstop Bo Bichette was added to the AL squad as a reserve. All four Jays will be making their inaugural appearance in the “Midsummer Classic.”
The last time Toronto had three members of the AL’s starting lineup was in ’93, when they had four in Baltimore: Roberto Alomar, Joe Carter, Paul Molitor and John Olerud. Justin Smoak was the last Blue Jay to get a starting nod for the AL, back in 2017.
Guerrero will be the second-youngest player to start an All-Star game at first base, after Orlando Cepeda. He becomes the younger half of the fifth father-son duo to start in the Classic.
By now, you’ve probably guessed that it’s time for my annual baseball trivia quiz. This is the 32nd year of the quiz, which carried on last summer during the COVID-shortened baseball season. Baseball trivia doesn't take time off.
To honor Toronto’s presence in Buffalo, every question will involve the Blue Jays. There are 52 possible answers. One for every week of the year, or a full deck of cards. If you get more than half, you’re a trivia whiz.
Jerry Sullivan's Baseball Quiz
1) In the Blue Jays’ inaugural season of 1977, this Syracuse native led them on the mound with 13 wins. He threw 11 complete games and led the AL in earned runs allowed. He was originally drafted by the Tigers and was scouted by the late Cy Williams of Buffalo. He went to Hartwick on a basketball scholarship.
2) Five men who played on one or both of the Jays’ World Series champions in 1992-93 are in the Hall of Fame. Name them.
3) Name the five Blue Jays who had 200 hits in a season.
4) Who was the last Toronto pitcher to strike out 200 batters in a season?
5) He was 11-0 for the Jays on their first division winner in 1985. It was one short of Tom Zachary’s record for most wins in a season without a loss. This one-time Cubs and White Sox righty gave up Lou Brock’s 3000th hit and Cal Ripken Jr.’s first.
6) Who were the three pitchers who won 15 games for both the Yankees and Blue Jays in a season? This one’s a layup, folks.
7) He’s the only MLB player in the last 10 years to have 120 runs and 120 RBIs in the same season. He was AL MVP for the Jays that season.
8) Who holds the Blue Jays’ record for stolen bases in a season? He swiped 20 or more bags for five different MLB teams.
9) Alphabet trivia time. Six men whose last name begins with “D” have hit 300 homers. The all-time “D” leader is the Jays’ career leader.
10) Name the eight Jays have hit 40 or more homers in a season. Three have done it more than once.
11) He was MVP of the 1992 World Series. He also won a gold medal with the U.S. baseball team in the 2000 Olympics in Sydney.
12) He is first in Jays history in steals, second in triples, third in walks, fourth in doubles, runs scored and hits, and eighth in homers.
13) Who was the starting pitcher in the Jays’ first game in 1977? He won 20 games for both the Dodgers and Angels and threw a no-hitter for the Dodgers against the Phillies in 1970.
14) In their first-ever playoff series, the Jays blew a 3-1 lead to the Royals in the 1985 ALCS. Who tossed a complete game shutout for K.C. in the fifth game? Three years later, this lefty led the NL with 23 wins for the Reds.
15) Who was the first Jay to hit 20 home runs in a season? A career .299 hitter, he led the NL in batting at .366 in 1970 on a team with Hank Aaron and Orlando Cepeda.
16) In 2009, these two somewhat forgotten Jays finished 4-5 in the AL in homers and 3-5 in RBIs. It was the only time either had 30 homers or 100 RBIs in a season.
17) The Jays’ first pick in the 1976 expansion draft, he led them in hits, runs and stolen bases in 1977 and set an MLB expansion record by hitting .310.
18) Who are the five men who threw no-hitters against the Blue Jays? One of them did it twice.
19) In his first three MLB seasons, this righty went a combined 40-11 for the Blue Jays from 1991-93. He also went 5-0 in the ALCS those years.
20) There are six players who retired with at least 440 homers and a career batting average of .318 or better. One is related to a current Blue Jay.
Quiz Answers
1) Dave Lemanczyk.
2) Roberto Alomar, Rickey Henderson, Paul Molitor, Jack Morris and Dave Winfield.
3) Vernon Wells (215), Tony Fernandez (213), Molitor (211), Shannon Stewart (202) and John Olerud (200).
4) Brandon Morrow had 203 Ks in 2011.
5) Dennis Lamp. He pitched in the ALCS for the White Sox (1983), Jays (1985) and Red Sox (1990). He pitched for the Pirates’ division winners in 1992, but was released in June.
6) Roger Clemens, Jimmy Key and David Wells. David Cone twice won more than 15 in seasons in which he played part of the year with Toronto.
7) Josh Donaldson in 2015. He had 123 runs and 122 RBIs, leading the AL in both categories. Donaldson also had 41 doubles, 41 homers and a league-leading 352 total bases.
8) Dave Collins. Collins stole 60 bases for Toronto in 1984. Rickey Henderson led the AL with 66 steals that year.
9) Carlos Delgado (473), Adam Dunn (462), Andre Dawson (438), Joe DiMaggio (361), Chili Davis (350) and Jermaine Dye (325). Delgado is the Blue Jays' career leader with 336.
10) Jesse Barfield, Jose Bautista, Tony Bautista, George Bell, Carlos Delgado, Josh Donaldson, Edwin Encarnacion, Shawn Green. Vlad Guerrero Jr. is on his way to joining the list.
11) Pat Borders. He’s one of five players with a World Series ring and a gold medal. In 1990, he was behind plate when Dave Stieb threw the only no-hitter in Blue Jays history.
12) Lloyd “Shaker” Moseby. Moseby got the nickname for his elusive skill in basketball. He was a high school hoop star who was committed to play college ball for St. Mary’s before signing with Toronto.
13) Bill Singer. He went 2-8 for the Blue Jays in their inaugural season, then retired.
14) Danny Jackson. He was the starter and loser for the Phillies in the third game of the World Series against the Blue Jays in 1993.
15) Rico Carty. “Beeg Boy” was traded to Oakland after hitting his 20th homer in mid-August of 1978. In 1970, he started in the NL outfield with Willie Mays and Hank Aaron — as a write-in.
16) Aaron Hill and Adam Lind.
17) Bob Bailor.
18) Len Barker, Indians in 1981; Dave Stewart, A’s in 1990; Nolan Ryan, 1991; Justin Verlander, 2011 and 2019; James Paxton, Mariners, 2018.
19) Juan Guzman. In 1996, Guzman led the AL with a 2.93 earned-run average.
20) Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Ted Williams, Stan Musial, Jimmie Foxx and Vlad Guerrero Sr. Not a bad list, you must say.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
