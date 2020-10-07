Lakers top Heat, take 3-1 lead in NBA Finals

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers for the afternoon. High 63F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.