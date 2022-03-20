MAAC rivals pulling for Saint Peter's during historic run

BUFFALO — Upset City smelled of Lucky Charms on St. Patrick’s Day. The seasonal good cheer lingered through the weekend as the Cinderella story of this NCAA tournament delighted Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference mates hosting another March Madness weekend along the Niagara Frontier.
No. 15-seed Saint Peter’s — with a Western New York native as athletic director and a buzzer-beating star of the NCAA tournament’s first visit to Buffalo as coach — claimed two monumental victories for the MAAC. Having upset blue-blood 2-seed Kentucky on Thursday and 7-seed Murray State on Saturday, the Peacocks are the first team from the league to reach the Sweet 16 in men’s basketball.
“It’s absolutely terrific,” said Simon Gray, Niagara athletics director. “I’m so thrilled for Saint Peter’s. They are a wonderful representative of the league, and I wish them the best going forward.”
Before Saint Peter’s became the darling of the big dance, the two biggest bracket-busting wins in seven NCAA sub-regionals played near the General Mills cereal plant in downtown Buffalo since 2000 occurred Thursday when 12-seed New Mexico St. beat 5-seed UConn following 12-seed Richmond’s upset of 5-seed Iowa.
Double-digit seeds were 5-16 in past first-round games played here, with the biggest upsets being 11-seed Pepperdine’s win over 6-seed Indiana in Bobby Knight’s final game coaching the Hoosiers in 2000, 11-seed VCU’s victory over 6-seed Duke and point guard Greg Paulus in 2007, and 11-seed Dayton’s defeat of 6-seed Syracuse in 2014.
The underdogs didn't have their day in the second round, as Richmond lost 79-51 against 4-seed Providence in the most lopsided NCAA tournament played in Buffalo, while New Mexico State lost 53-48 to 4-seed Arkansas on Saturday night in the lowest-scoring tournament game hosted here.
Saint Peter’s two NCAA tournament wins will net the MAAC about $4 million over the next six years. Each victory earned the league an additional share of the lucrative television deal with CBS/Turner. This year’s shares were worth $338,887, and they typically rise 3% annually. The MAAC receives a single share for its automatic qualifier each year, and additional units for tournament wins pay dividends for six years.
“That’s a terrific shot in the arm,” said Bill Maher, Canisius athletics director. “It gives us all a lot of excitement. Everyone in our league wants to win the lottery, win an upset in the tournament. Seeing Saint Peter’s lets us all know it can be done, and we are really happy for that group down there.”
That group is led by a Golden Griffin, Rachelle Paul, a Williamsville East graduate who played lacrosse and soccer at Canisius and in the athletics department before moving on to Saint Peter’s, where she was promoted to AD in 2019.
“I’m just thrilled for her,” Maher said. “She was a tremendous employee, a wonderful person, and a great representative for our league.”
The third 15-seed to reach the Sweet 16 in history, Saint Peter’s is the first school from New Jersey to advance this far since Seton Hall in 2000.
Shaheen Holloway, the current Saint Peter’s coach, was the point guard for that Seton Hall team, and his buzzer-beating layup in overtime led the Pirates to a first round win in Buffalo.
Ed Cooley, the former Fairfield coach who has led Providence to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1997, said Saint Peter’s success is a point of pride for two leagues with overlapping geographic footprints.
“As a MAAC coach, I couldn’t be more proud of Shaheen,” Cooley said on Friday. “He was an assistant in the Big East as well as a player, but that is a monumental game —monumental game in college basketball.
“I’m pretty sure nobody’s bracket had them except for the families of Saint Peter’s. And being a MAAC coach, I'm so excited for them. I’m happy for the MAAC, really, really happy for the MAAC, as those games are hard to get.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.