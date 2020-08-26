MLB players follow NBA, boycott 3 games

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 83F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 64F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.