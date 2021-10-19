Sabato: A coach refusing to be vaccinated? I call hypocrisy

“Right now all we have is each other. That’s it. We’re going to play smart, we’re going to play fast and we’re going to play for each other.”
This was the ending to a 2017 pregame speech by then-Hawaii football coach Nick Rolovich. It’s a theme so common that it has become cliche. Coaches love to pound the narrative of a team being a family or sacrificing individual success for the betterment of the team.
On Monday, Rolovich had a chance to prove his words were meaningful and he lived by the message he preached to his team. Instead, he chose selfishness and hypocrisy.
Rolovich, the Washington State head coach since 2020, was the only FBS head coach to openly declare he would not be vaccinated against COVID-19. He was put in the crosshairs on Aug. 9 when Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced all state employees must be vaccinated by Oct. 18. He declined and the school fired the state’s highest paid employee with cause.
Some are cheering Rolovich as a man who remained firm in his convictions — a martyr who fell on his sword for the cause. Yawn.
It is impossible for anyone outside of those he divulged such information to label Rolovich as such, because he repeatedly refused to offer any explanation as to why he was opposed to the vaccine. A page out of the playbook of Cole Beasley and Kyrie Irving.
The lone public tidbit was his former coach June Jones telling the USA Today, “believes that he doesn’t need to take it and doesn’t want to take it, and he doesn’t want somebody telling him what to do.”
Coaches love players who sacrifice for the team, love to brag about players who are coachable, love to talk about battling adversity. Rolovich and four assistants — out of an NCAA-allotted 11 full-time coaches — failed on both fronts.
Getting a vaccine that has been proven safe and effective in reducing the spread of a viral disease that has killed over 725,000 Americans would make Rolovich a good teammate. Washington State athletic director Pat Chun said the school held several classes explaining why one should be vaccinated and the safety of the vaccine.
Instead, the Washington State players are left to deal with his mess. Many players are loyal to Rolovich because he provided them an opportunity to play major college football. But with nearly half the coaching staff terminated, their futures are left in limbo and he declined the chance to break the news.
Rolovich decided not to sacrifice for the betterment of the team or community, decided not to be coachable and scampered when faced with adversity.
Sadly, it has become a common theme in the coaching profession. College coaches have to be committed to winning — it is their livelihood, after all — but so many lean on catch phrases and slogans to build a winner, only to shatter all of those mantras by leaving. Usually when they leave it’s for more money, but now for a vaccine.
Regardless, it is impossible for a coach to demand complete dedication and loyalty from players without doing something as simple as rolling up a sleeve.
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.