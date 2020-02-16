Sullivan: Astros set new standard for terrible apologies

Over the years, I’ve grown accustomed to the half-baked, insincere apologies of sports figures. Lance Armstrong, Tiger Woods, Marion Jones, Alex Rodriguez, Auston Matthews — the list is as laughable as it is long.
Sports figures are notorious for coming off as victims, for acting as if circumstance, not their actions, created the problem. They’re sorry for any perceived harm, as if it’s the aggrieved parties whose character and state of mind are in question.
But Astros owner Jim Crane took the prize for two-faced apologies last week when he contradicted himself in the space of a minute while addressing his team’s sign-stealing scandal and MLB’s subsequent punishments during a press conference in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Crane had this to say about the sign stealing, which resulted in Houston firing its manager and general manager last month:
“Our opinion is this didn’t impact the game. We had a good team. We won the World Series, and we’ll leave it at that.”
An incredulous reporter asked Crane if he really said it hadn’t impacted the game.
“I didn’t say it didn’t impact the game,” Crane replied.
Wow. This was some double-talk that would make a 3-year-old, or Donald J. Trump, proud. Crane said stealing signs hadn’t impacted the games, then denied having said it about 60 seconds later.
This was a very bad look for the Astros, who have become the clown princes of bad PR. Last October, they fired assistant general manager Brandon Taubman for verbally abusing female reporters in the locker room after the Astros clinched the AL title.
They later apologized, but only after initially disputing the women’s claims, which were later confirmed by another reporter. But the Taubman fiasco was a minor dustup compared with the sign-stealing firestorm that has cost three MLB managers their jobs and left the sport reeling.
Crane later said it’s “hard to determine” how it impacted the games, which is technically true. We’ll never know how many times the Astros won games because their hitters knew what was coming, or whether they would won the 2017 World Series — and later postseason series — without stealing signs.
But it’s outrageous for anyone to suggest it didn’t matter, which is what a couple of Astros players, Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve, seemed to be saying in their weak attempts to apologize last week.
Even MLB commissioner Rob Manfred conceded that the Astros’ attempts at contrition were a public relations disaster.
"It was not successful," Manfred said.
Uh, no it wasn’t. Listening to Crane, you understood how fans of other teams would argue for the Astros’ title to be vacated, or listed with an asterisk in the record book. At first, I resisted those cries, but it’s clear that Crane and his franchise haven’t been punished enough.
The value of the Astros franchise increased by 50% between 2016 and 2018 — from $1.1 billion to $1.65 billion. Crane profited handsomely from his team’s success. Much of it was the result of shrewd personal moves and on-field brilliance. But this is resounding proof that cheating pays — millions.
Sure, the Astros had great players, and some elite pitching. But it’s silly to suggest that cheating didn’t help. I heard similarly weak arguments during the steroid era. Hey, you still have to know how to hit a 98-mph fastball! No kidding, but if steroids didn’t help, why did so many guys take them? Look at the stats from around 1997-2005 if you think steroids didn’t matter.
Several worthy players have been denied entry in the Hall of Fame for taking steroids. But none have been personally punished for the sign-stealing. Manfred admitted he didn’t go after player because he feared the inevitable pushback from the powerful players association.
Reaction around baseball has been merciless. The Reds’ Trevor Bauer called the Astros hypocrites and cheaters. Brian Cashman, whose Yankees lost twice to Houston in the ALCS, said everyone in the organization is upset with the Astros. Mike Bolsinger, a former Blue Jays hurler, has sued them, claiming the cheating damaged his career.
“I think the worst part is that people lost jobs, lost opportunities, lost games," said Pirates starter Chris Archer, who pitched for the Rays for seven seasons. “Organizations got eliminated from the playoffs, teams got beat in the regular season.
“We all work extremely hard,” Archer said, “those guys included, and to have that type of advantage, it’s disheartening that people who had genuinely a good reputation in the game — not fake, they were well-respected and for good reason — and to find out that was a part of who they are.”
The Dodgers lost the World Series to the Astros in 2017 and the Red Sox in 2018. Baseball is continuing to investigate sign-stealing by Boston. Red Sox manager Alex Cora, one of the masterminds in Houston’s cheating scheme, has been fired. So the scandal has aftershocks, which will continue.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, whose team lost in the ’17 and ’18 World Series, said it’s time to move on. His players aren’t so forgiving. Cody Bellinger said Altuve stole the MVP from Aaron Judge in ’17. Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood, who frequently changed his signs in the ’17 World Series in Houston, said opposing pitchers will likely throw at Astros hitters this season.
Someone needs to strike back at the cheaters. If MLB won’t go after players, they can at least punish the Astros by vacating their championship. It’s not unprecedented. I looked up the Final Four of the men’s NCAA basketball tournament and found more than a dozen asterisks by the names of competing schools that had been later disqualified, generally for using illegal players.
Jim Crane made millions off his team’s cheating. Go watch a clip of the guy’s fumbling apology and you might want to throw the book at him, too.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com. Catch his daily podcast at jerrysullivanshow.com.
