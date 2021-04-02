Last summer, Marty Shimmel took me out golfing with Jack Armstrong and Jay Skurski at Niagara Falls Country Club. Shimmel is the media chairman for the Porter Cup, one of the real good guys in local sports.
The golf was great, of course; the beers too. But do you know what Marty and I spent most of the day discussing as we made our way around the golf course? Baseball.
It was two old guys, products of the Sixties, who grew up during a time when baseball was the center of any kid’s universe, when they still referred to it as the National Pastime and everyone played Little League and followed the game in the newspapers.
So it wasn’t entirely a surprise when I saw the first text of the day on Friday morning. It was from Marty, simply saying “Great to be reading box scores again!”
I texted him back right away: “I’m nine years old inside.”
Marty: “Like a kid I come hobbling down the stairs this morning, made coffee and opened up the box scores."
Yes, baseball came back on Thursday, and a lot of us felt a little more alive. It was the first day of April, which has always been my favorite sports month. Not just because of baseball, but the Final Four, the Masters, the start of the NBA and NHL playoffs, even the sometimes insufferable lead-up to the NFL draft.
We lost all of that a year ago, when the pandemic shuttered the sports world in late March, leaving us with a huge hole in our sporting hearts in the spring. All of the games returned in some fashion, but 2020 still seems sad and incomplete in retrospect.
Like spring itself, baseball always arrives with a sense of renewal, of fresh hope and promise. It was even more so this year, because we had waited so long for a traditional season. It’s still not the same. The virus lingers, as we were reminded when the opening series between the Mets and Nationals was postponed by an outbreak.
On Thursday morning, I saw a Mike Barnicle column in the Boston Globe from opening day of 1983. He wrote of “the promise of baseball days ahead; the hope, the spirit, the promise that comes with each new journey where our dreams are transported across all the days of summer on the bats and backs of men named Yaz and Rice, Evans and Remy, soldiers of Opening Day.”
You don’t have to be a Red Sox fans to appreciate that. Baseball does that to people. It’s Bob Costas talking about his Mickey Mantle baseball card; Roger Angell's elegant baseball writing; James Taylor singing about his grandmother loving the BoSox after they finally won it all in 2004; the memory of playing catch with your son or daughter, or your own dad in the backyard.
Two months after Barnicle wrote that column, Geoff Hobson and I drove all the way from Binghamton to Boston for Tony C night, in honor of our common boyhood hero, Tony Conigliaro. That was also the year when Yaz — Carl Yastrzemski — played his final game for the Red Sox. I watched it with Hobson in his apartment.
During the pandemic, while sheltering in place, I got a note from my nephew, Frank, back in Rhode Island, telling me how much his 6-year-old daughter loved hitting a baseball. I sent him a long email about baseball, and how it connects people across time, how much it meant to me to play with my dad — his grandfather — as a little boy, and how I used to watch our town baseball league, right across the street from the fire station where he worked in Newport. My dad died in February. I feel his absence a little more this week.
“The point is,” I told Frank, “I’m asking you to hold on to these baseball memories for me. I know your feelings go deep. You would appreciate them. I wouldn’t give them to just anybody.”
Now Frank knows that he was baptized on the day the Red Sox clinched a tie for the AL East title, on Oct. 1, 1978. I’m his godfather. I was in town and watched the end of that game in his parents’ living room. The next day in a one-game playoff, the Yankees' Bucky Dent hit the home run to break the hearts of all of us Boston fans.
But I’m thankful for the memory, another link to that day in 1978. As James Earl Jones’ character says in “Field of Dreams’ while the ghosts gather on the diamond, “One constant through all the years has been baseball. … America has rolled by like army steamrollers. It's been erased like a blackboard, rebuilt and erased again. But baseball has marked the time.”
The COVID-19 pandemic erased the game for a time. But baseball is back. It’s not without its flaws. Home runs are at a higher level than in the steroid era. Strikeouts increased an amazing 14 years in a row before declining slightly in last year’s shortened season.
It’s not the same game as it was when we were kids. There’s not as much small ball. Far fewer balls are put in play, which makes for less running and throwing and fielding, the pure athletic plays that always made the game so aesthetically and tactically pleasing.
But the game needs to evolve, like everything else in life. The other major sports have all changed over the years, mainly in the name of more offense and a deference to television. I don’t like to be seen as some crusty old fan, resistant to change. I'm fine with the DH. But come on, the runner on second base to start extra innings is a travesty.
Anyway, it’s still baseball. One day soon, I’m going to venture out and find a game. It doesn’t matter if it’s a high school game, or Niagara vs. Canisius, or a girls softball game. Anything to stand behind a chain link fence, and watch and remember.
And every morning, Marty and I and all the old baseball lovers, will pop out of bed with a little more spring in our step, knowing that the box scores will be waiting.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.