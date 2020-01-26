Sullivan: Chiefs, 49ers present another test of strategies

Full disclosure: I didn’t spend a minute watching the Pro Bowl on Sunday, which is the biggest waste of time in the sporting culture this side of the NHL All-Star Game.
Instead, I was looking ahead to the bowl that truly matters, Super Bowl 54. Like many followers of the NFL, I’m experiencing a little withdrawal with no meaningful games on the docket for the first time since early September.
The Chiefs-Niners matchup is one of the most compelling in years, a fascinating contract of styles. Sure, Kansas City can run and play defense, and San Francisco is capable of making big plays in the passing game.
But on a fundamental level, this is a fabulous passing team with the game’s best quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, against a physical Niners team that likes to beat you in an old-school fashion — with suffocating defense and a relentless running attack.
The Niners were ranked second in the NFL in total defense and rushing offense this season. They’re only the third team in the last 40 years to rank that high in both categories and reach the Super Bowl. The others were the 1985 Bears under Mike Ditka and the 2014 Seahawks.
In the old days, it was commonplace for the top defensive teams to go far with defense and running. Nineteen of the 20 teams to first reach the Super Bowl from 1966-75 finished in the top 10 in defense. It was a bygone time with fewer teams, but the model for success was different.
Over the last 11 seasons, from 2008-18, 10 of the Super Bowl participants didn’t even finish in the top half of the league in total defense. Some teams went far with ordinary running games. The Pats won Super Bowls with Tom Brady abandoning the run and throwing on virtually every down.
But the model seemed to shift back this season. For the first time since 1992, the top four rushing teams in the league were all among the eight in the divisional round. The Ravens won 14 games and broke the NFL team rushing record, with Lamar Jackson breaking Micheal Vick's record for rushing yards by a quarterback.
The Titans got to the AFC title game without throwing for 100 yards in either of their two prior playoff wins. Last weekend, the Niners won the NFC championship with Jimmy Garoppolo attempting just eight passes and Raheem Mostert breaking the record for rushing yards a conference title game with 220.
So in a copycat league, there will be a lot of scrutiny paid to this Super Bowl. Is it no longer a “passing” league, as we’ve been saying for years? Have offensive coaches adjusted to defenses that have been built to stop the pass, turning back the clock and making it more about the run?
The debate will certainly rage if the Niners win in Miami next weekend with running and defense and a minimal reliance on the passing game. Or maybe they’ll be like the Seattle team of five years ago, a top-ranked defense that couldn’t stop Tom Brady in the fourth quarter and didn’t run the ball in from 1-yard line with the game on the line.
The pass is still the most important thing in the game. Experience has taught me to pick the team with the better quarterback. There are exceptions, of course. The debate continues to rage about Eli Manning, and whether he beat Brady in those two Super Bowls because of his defense, or because he’s a Hall of Fame passer.
Whatever the case, I’ll go with Mahomes, the best quarterback — and best player, period — in the sport. Mahomes is in his second year as a starter. This will be his first Super Bowl. But he’s a staggering talent who has already won a league MVP, thrown for 50 touchdowns in a season and performed at a high level in his first two postseasons.
Mahomes has 13 TD passes and no turnovers in four playoff games. He has risen to the moment, as the great ones must in the postseason. He led the Chiefs back from a 24-0 deficit in the divisional round, a 10-0 hole in the AFC title game. He led KC from 14 points down and put 24 points on the board in the fourth quarter in a loss to the Patriots in the championship game a year ago.
Perhaps I’m underestimating Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo, who finished fourth in the league in completion percentage (69.1) and third in yards per attempt (8.4), a vital statistic. His rating was 102. If Josh Allen puts together that sort of season in 2020, Buffalo fans will be dancing in the streets.
The question is whether Garoppolo can engage Mahomes in a shootout and come out ahead, the way Nick Foles did against Brady two years ago. In recent years, the Super Bowl has usually demanded that a quarterback go to a higher level as a passer, to be more than a game manager.
I’m not saying Garoppolo can’t do it. He had the best QB rating in the league in the fourth quarter this season. But he needs to prove it on the biggest stage. He won’t likely beat Mahomes and the Chiefs by handing off and making a bunch of safe throws.
People say Mahomes profits from a gifted stable or receivers, and there’s no disputing that. The Niners’ weapons don’t compare. They have one wide receiver with 40 catches, and that’s rookie Deebo Samuel. They have an elite tight end in George Kittle, but in the heat of a close Super Bowl, their inferior cast of wideouts will be an issue — as it was for Lamar Jackson.
In the end, I expect Mahomes to make enough plays against a Niners defense that struggled at times late in the year against mobile quarterbacks. Mahomes is a great playmaker on the move, which will give his receivers time to separate against the San Fran defensive backs and make big plays.
The Chiefs’ defense is better than people realize. They have a quick front seven that penetrates well and will do a lot better with the Niners’ multiple running game than that sorry Packers defense did in the NFC championship game.
There are a lot of ways to win in football. Running and defense still matter. But I watched a lot of Bills teams go nowhere over the years with strong defenses and a top running game. It’s still about the quarterback.
Next week in Miami, Andy Reid will finally win his first Super Bowl because he was smart enough to call Sean McDermott on draft night and get Patrick Mahomes. You want to win Super Bowls, he’s the best new model.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York, as well as the host of The Jerry Sullivan Show from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. weekdays on 1270 AM The Fan. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
