Sullivan: Hard not to root for Coach K in final Final Four

I’ll admit, I miss St. Peter’s. Come on, how cool was it to have a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference basketball team within one win of the men’s Final Four? The league had never had a men’s team even reach the Sweet 16 before the Peacocks strutted into the Elite Eight.
Those upset stories, where the little school rises up to take down the established powers, have always been my favorites in the NCAA tourney. There’s nothing quite like seeing a George Mason, Loyola Chicago or Butler shock the sports world by making a run in the Big Dance.
There are no plucky underdogs to root for in this Final Four. Far from it. The field in New Orleans is a celebration of college hoop royalty, a Mount Rushmore of the most successful college programs of the last 40 years.
Over the tournament’s history, there have been seven Final Fours in which all four teams had won a previous NCAA title. We’d never had all four with multiple championships on their resume. This year, all four have at least three: North Carolina has six, Duke five, Villanova and Kansas three.
So, there’s no Cinderella in the Big Easy. But there is a clear sentimental choice, unless you’re one of those crotchety hoop fans who have always despised Duke and perceived it as the precious, privileged program with all the advantages.
There are people who don’t care for Mike Kyzyzewski, who makes a lot of money and can be a tad self-righteous at times. But I’m pulling for him as he attempts to head into retirement with one more NCAA championship, as the sainted John Wooden did in 1975.
It would be nice to see “Coach K” go out with a sixth title, though he doesn’t need it to validate his legacy. He’s the career leader in Division I victories with 1,202 (1,129 at Duke, 73 at Army). His Duke teams are 101-30 in the NCAA Tournament. He’s reached 13 Final Fours and won 15 ACC Tournament titles.
Those 101 wins in the NCAA tourney are simply staggering. Consider that our Western New York teams went nearly half a century without winning one game in the tournament proper — from 1970 until 2018 .
For my money, he’s the best coach in basketball history. For someone who considers the NBA the ultimate in hoops, that’s saying a lot. But Krzyzewski won me over by leading the United States to three straight Olympic gold medals and two World Championships at a time when the national program was in crisis.
Sure, Coach K had players like LeBron James, Jason Kidd, Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant. But great coaches know how to motivate and manage great talent, and Krzyzewski did that beautifully during his time with the national team.
Jerry Colangelo, the chairman of USA basketball, trusted that Coach K would be able to unite the NBA guys and make them win for their country. He developed an especially close bond with James, recognizing LeBron’s hoop intelligence and the selfless leadership so vital on a team filled with superstars.
It’s also personal for me, as someone who loves covering basketball and had the privilege of seeing many of Coach K’s triumphs along the way. I checked and found that I was there for 31 of his NCAA tourney games at Duke and a half dozen of the U.S. games during the Olympics in Beijing, London and Rio.
I covered the first four of his five NCAA titles and all three Olympic gold medals. In addition to being a great coach, he was a columnist’s dream, someone who had a sense of the moment in press conferences. He could capture the essence of an emotional win or loss. He could also be funny and self-deprecating, playful with his guys on the podium, but always respectful of his opponent.
Last Tuesday was the 30th anniversary (my lord, has it really been that long?) of his most famous win, 104-103 in overtime over Kentucky in the East Region final in the old Spectrum. Christian Laettner hit the game-winning shot. Laettner was a Buffalo kid, which was one reason I was sent to cover so many of the Duke games for the News in those days.
Krzyzewski was terrific in the emotional aftermath of that game. A writer is always grateful for a good quote on a tight deadline, and Coach K obliged:
“I know it’s an old cliche,” he said after the famous ’92 win, “but I’m not sure there was a losing team tonight. I think we’ve all been part of one of the great games ever. I’m a little bit stunned — as a guy who loves the game for the game itself. You hope some day to be part of something like this.
"It's a crazy game," he added. "You always respect the game. It's bigger than anybody.”
His players fed off their coach’s ability to seize a big moment. I’ll never forget standing at Bobby Hurley’s locker the moment after Laettner hit the big shot, with Hurley explaining how calm Krzyzewski had been in the huddle with only 2.1 second left in overtime and Duke down by a point.
“Coach said, ‘First off, we're going to win,'" Hurley said that night. "I suppose a part of me, and of all of us, doubted whether we would win. But he got out his clipboard and designed the last-second play, and it worked just like he designed it.”
James and the other NBA stars were like high school kids in the media room after earning the gold medal with an exhilarating win over Spain in 2008. They were genuinely thrilled to have come through for the USA, and Coach K was equally happy for them. Again, it was about elevating and ennobling the game.
It was after Coach K led the USA to a couple of Olympic gold medals that I began to regard him as the best ever. We’ll never know how he would have fared in the NBA. Maybe he would have struggled, the way John Calipari and John Beilein and Rick Pitino did. He considered taking the Lakers job in 2004, but turned it down because his heart was with Duke and always would be.
After watching him with the Olympic teams, I felt he would have found a way to win in the NBA. At least he showed that he wasn’t driven by ego.
You can get an argument for Wooden as the best coach in college history. Wooden won 10 NCAA titles, including seven in a row, but the competition wasn’t nearly as stiff and the talent pool as deep in those days. You needed to win just two games to reach the Final Four, instead of four nowadays.
It would be a nice story if Coach K won again. He’s not the only sentimental choice, though. Kansas head coach Bill Self lost his father in January. Self said Thursday that Krzyzewski contacted him with condolences when his dad died.
Some things are bigger than wins and losses. I actually like Kansas to win it all. They’re talented and hungry and more experienced than Duke. Either way, I wish I could be in the press room after Krzyzewski’s final game in New Orleans.
I’m sure Coach K will be gracious and eloquent as ever, and a terrific quote for a bunch of grateful writers on a tight deadline.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.