Sullivan: Plenty of MLBers with strong case for first-time All-Star

Baseball certainly has its problems nowadays. The games are too long. It’s all about home runs and striking out. There aren’t enough balls put into play. I hear more debates about shifting and placing runners on base to start extra innings than the likely MVPs.
But try as they might, they can’t ruin the game for diehard baseball lovers. There’s still infinite pleasure to be derived from perusing the daily box scores, from tracking the slow, inexorable accumulation of statistics from April to October and into the long postseason.
One of the game’s perennial joys is watching the emergence of stars, be they young guys bursting onto the scene or veterans having improbably good seasons in otherwise ordinary careers.
It’s good to see baseball’s established stars in the All-Star Game. As a teenager, I watched the 1971 All-Star Game, which featured 19 players — and three managers — who wound up in the Hall of Fame. But there’s a certain charm in seeing new faces in the annual Midsummer Classic.
So, I decided to put together a team of MLB players who have never played in an All-Star game but have a good chance to be at this year’s, which will be played July 19 at Dodger Stadium. Fan voting began earlier this month. Once the convoluted process is finished, there will be 32 representatives each on the AL and NL teams, with 20 position players and 12 pitchers.
Here’s my roster of 32 players who could be first-time all-stars on July 19:
HITTERS
• Catcher: Alejandro Kirk, Toronto. Why not start with an ex-Bison? The Jays recently promoted top catching prospect Gabriel Moreno from Buffalo, but he’ll have to share time with Kirk, a gregarious 5-foot-8, 245-pound Mexican who has helped Toronto surge to second in the division. Kirk leads all AL catchers in hits. He’s batting .318 and has an on-base of .398. He’d be fifth in the league in batting if he qualified. He has also improved dramatically on defense and become a solid pitch framer.
• First Base: Luis Arraez, Minnesota. The native Venezuelan leads all of baseball in batting average (.354) and on-base percentage (.438). Arraez, 25, suffered from knee problems early in his career, but spent time with Nelson Cruz in the Dominican during the offseason to work on strength and conditioning. It shows. He’s a solid fielder who also plays second and third. He’s a .320 career hitter and has drawn favorable comparisons with Rod Carew, who’s in the Hall of Fame.
• Second Base: Santiago Espinal, Toronto. Another ex-Bison, but it’s warranted. Espinal, who batted .317 for the Bisons in 2019, is hitting .292 with 23 extra-base hits for the Jays. He’s tied for first in WAR among AL second basemen with Jose Altuve. The native Dominican (Santiago is from Santiago) is a terrific second sacker. The Jays got him from Boston in June of 2018 for Steve Pearce, who was World Series MVP that season. I’d say Toronto is pretty happy with the deal right now.
• Third Base: Austin Riley, Atlanta. He was seventh in MVP voting last year, won the Silver Slugger award and somehow didn’t make the all-stars. He hit 33 homers with 107 RBIs, joining Eddie Mathews and Chipper Jones as the only Braves with 30 homers and 100 RBIs in a season at age 24 or younger. He had a big second half and hit a walk-off single against the Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLCS. Riley has 18 homers, tied for the NL lead with Pete Alonso and Kyle Schwarber.
• Shortstop: Tommy Edman, St. Louis. You could make an MVP argument for this guy. Edman, who won a Gold Glove at second base last season, has moved to shortstop to make room for stud rookie Nolan Gorman. He leads the NL in stolen bases and is second in the league in runs scored atop the Cardinals’ order. He leads MLB in WAR and assists. Adam Wainwright calls the 5-10 Edman “everybody’s favorite player.” How can he not make his first all-star team?
• DH: Ty France, Seattle. He can flat-out hit, reminiscent of former Mariner great Edgar Martinez. France is fifth in the AL in batting at .317. He’s third in hits and ninth in on-base percentage at .394. He’s hitting .404 with men on base and .376 at Safeco. He also leads the league in plate appearances. As I said, the guy can hit. He can also get hit. He led the AL in hit by pitch with 27 last season and leads against this season with 14. Should be an all-star lock.
• Outfield: Yordan Alvarez, Houston. Speaking of pure hitters, he might be the best in the game. Alvarez is hitting .312 with a .407 on-base and .620 slugging percentage. He’s hitting an insane .468 in June. He’s fourth in MLB in OPS behind Paul Goldschmidt, Aaron Judge and Jose Ramirez, and a big reason the Astros are running away with the West despite off years from Alex Bregman and Yuli Gurriel. Alvarez was AL rookie of the year in 2019, but didn’t make the all-stars.
• Outfield: Brandon Nimmo, Mets. The only MLB player from Wyoming and one of the game’s more underrated players, Nimmo’s on base average of .399 is third behind only Mike Trout and Juan Soto since 2018. He sets the table atop the order for the NL East-leading Mets and is renowned for sprinting to first base after walks, a la Pete Rose. Nimmo leads the league with five triples and has been a defensive surprise in center field, allowing New York to move Starling Marte to right.
• Outfield: Taylor Ward, L.A. Angels. On a team with celebrated superstars in Trout and Shohei Ohtani, Ward has been a revelation this season, hitting .324 with an on-base of .427 and OPS of 1.034. He’s been dogged by injuries in his career. He was sidelined by shoulder and hamstring woes for much of L.A.’s recent 14-game losing streak, a franchise record. If he can stay healthy, he should be an all-star and the Angels could still make a run at their first playoff berth since 2014.
• Position Reserves: C — Jorge Alfaro, San Diego; Jose Trevino, Yankees; 1B — C.J. Cron, Colorado; 2B — Jazz Chisholm, Miami; 3B — Brendan Donovan, St. Louis; SS — Andres Gimenez, Cleveland; J.P Crawford, Seattle; OF — Austin Hays, Baltimore; Andrew Benintendi, K.C.; Ian Happ, Cubs; Byron Buxton, Minnesota.
PITCHERS
• Lefty Starter: Nestor Cortes, Yankees. He’s been the jewel of an amazing staff that leads MLB in ERA, team shutouts and fewest walks. Their five starters are a combined 25-6 with 340 strikeouts and only 67 walks in 338 innings. Cortes is 6-2 with a 1.93 ERA, second-best in the AL, and a 0.93 WHIP. The Cuban has struck out 73 and walked 17, and allowed two or fewer runs in 10 of his 12 starts. He’s never worked more than 130 innings in a season, which bears watching.
• Righty Starter: Tony Gonsolin, L.A. Dodgers, and Joe Musgrove, San Diego. I figured I’d make these two emerging hurlers an entry. They’re both 8-0 (as is L.A.’s Tyler Anderson) for teams battling it out for first place in the rugged NL West. Gonsolin has a league-leading 1.42 ERA and has allowed three or fewer hits in 10 of his 12 starts. He has a history of shoulder trouble, so the Dodgers, who have ample relief, have been limiting him to around 80 pitches an outing.
Musgrove never had a winning record in five seasons with Houston and Pittsburgh before finding a home in his native San Diego. He went 11-9 with 203 strikeouts last season. Now he’s 8-0 with a 1.59 ERA, second to Gonsolin in the NL. Musgrove has 81 strikeouts and just 17 walks in 79 innings pitched. The Padres are 11-1 in his 12 starts. All-star? Those are MVP numbers.
• Righty reliever: Clay Holmes, Yankees. Holmes allowed a run in the first game of the season and hasn’t been scored on since. He’s 4-0 with a microscopic 0.29 ERA and opponents are hitting .168 against him. An injury to Aroldis Chapman opened up the closer’s job. Chapman is close to returning, but the Yanks shouldn’t be in any hurry to get him back. Holmes is a pretty good bargain at $1.1 million, I’d say.
• Lefty reliever: A.J. Minter, Atlanta. The Braves’ reshuffled bullpen was a question mark this season, but it has been more than adequate. As of Wednesday, the Atlanta pen led the NL in ERA at 2.95. They’ve been even better during a 14-game winning streak that had the defending Series champs within 4.5 games of the Mets in the NL East entering Friday’s games. Minter is 2-0 with a 0.98 ERA and league-best 15 holds. He hasn’t allowed an earned run since April 24.
• Pitcher Reserves: Starters — Shane McClanahan, Tampa Bay; Alek Manoah, Toronto; Logan Gilbert, Seattle; Triston McKenzie, Cleveland; Martin Perez, Texas. Relievers — David Bednar, Pittsburgh; Jorge Lopez, Baltimore.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
