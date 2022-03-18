SULLIVAN: Richmond's Jacob Gilyard packs big game in small frame

You’ve probably heard this story before, or a similar version of it. It’s a common tale in the world of basketball recruiting. A coach goes to some high school game or summer showcase with a specific player in mind, only to stumble across a kid he’d never considered, a hidden gem.
Five years ago, Richmond assistant Marcus Jenkins went to Atlanta for a big grassroots tournament. He noticed a 5-foot-9 dervish steal the ball and dart down the court faster than you could blink. Jenkins watched awhile, wrote down the name ‘Jacob Gilyard’ and messaged the coaching staff.
We might want to recruit this kid, he said. Richmond head coach Chris Mooney watched Gilyard for about 10 minutes and was sold. He felt that Gilyard possessed a “total different energy” and had the leadership qualities he needed to run his Princeton offense.
It was one of the best calls Mooney has made in 17 years as Richmond’s coach. Gilyard, who was too short for the Power Five programs, became one of the best players in team history, the point guard and competitive engine on a 24-12 Spiders team that meets Providence at 6:10 p.m. Saturday night in the KeyBank Center for a spot in the Sweet 16.
Gilyard, a native of Kansas City, is a fifth-year senior point guard on an experienced Richmond team that needed to win four pressure-packed games over four days in the Atlantic 10 Tournament last week to simply get into the NCAA tourney field for the first time in 11 years.
“He controlled the whole tournament is the fact of the matter,” Mooney said.
Four days after being named the Most Outstanding Player in the A-10 Tournament, Gilyard was again the best player on the floor in Richmond’s 67-63 upset of No. 5 seed Iowa on Thursday afternoon, scoring 24 points and chipping in six rebounds and six assists.
Oh, he also played all 40 minutes. That’s hardly a surprise anymore. Gilyard has played every second of the Spiders’ last seven games. He leads the nation in minutes — and in steals, too. He's the career steals leader in Division I men’s college basketball.
Mooney simply cannot bring himself to take Gilyard’s unique energy off the floor. He admitted it would send a shiver through the Richmond fan base if he put his star on the bench at this point. Gilyard can’t imagine what would possess his coach to pull him, either.
“I think the last time I came out of the game, I told him to take me out.,” Gilyard said with a laugh Friday. “I can’t remember the last time he tried to take me out. It would seem crazy. I would wonder ‘What was he thinking?' I would be interested to know what the logic was behind that. But at the end of the day, I trust him. If he thinks taking me out is the right thing to do, I’m all for it.
“I kind of get lost in the game,” he said. ‘You can find ways to conserve energy out there. The media timeouts definitely help me a little bit. But I just kind of black out. I love playing basketball and I’m trying to play it 24-7. So it’s pretty easy for me.”
There’s little chance of Mooney yanking him off the floor now, barring an injury or foul trouble — and Gilyard hasn’t committed more than three fouls in a game since December. He’s too valuable, and over the last week or so, he seems to be getting even better.
Gilyard averages 13.6 points a game, shooting 40.0 percent from the field and 37.0 from three-point range. But over his last five games, all of them elimination games, he has averaged 20.3 points and shot 46 percent from both the floor and behind the arc.
“As a sophomore, I led the conference in scoring in league play,” Gilyard was quick to remind me. “I’ve always been able to score the ball. As a point guard, you try to feel the game out , understand what the team needs, go from there.
“I think we’re a better team when I’m aggressive,” he said. “Not always to look for a shot, but to make a play. When I’m hungry to make a play for myself or for others, we’re a lot better team. We get better looks and it makes the game easier for us.”
Much of the talk in Friday’s press conference was about the Princeton offense. Mooney learned it while playing for the legendary Pete Carill in the early 1990s and has been using it ever since. The Spiders’ Grant Golden talked about its intricacies. Gilyard had a different perspective.
“My answer is less complex,” Gilyard said. “I think it’s pretty easy, personally. But the ball was always in my hands. When we started off running our offense, it started with me figuring out where to go. I didn’t have too hard a time picking it up.”
In addition to his rare energy, Gilyard is an intelligent point guard, well-schooled after five years in making the smart decisions in the offense. As Mooney said, the Carill offense, which favors spacing and back cuts, has become very fashionable in the NBA. That’s where Gilyard hopes to go.
Gilyard put his name in the draft after the 2020 season, when the COVID-19 outbreak shut down the season and cost a 24-7 Richmond team a likely spot in the NCAAs. He tested the waters, found out what the pro scouts thought of him, and went back to Richmond.
Due to the expanded eligibility rules after the pandemic, he got to play two more seasons. The NBA scouts might take another look after the way Gilyard has performed lately.
“He has no negative qualities, other than not being quite tall enough,” Mooney said. “But I do think he could succeed and find his way, because he’s been able to do that at this level to such a high degree.”
Gilyard certainly isn’t lacking confidence. Size is another matter, but a 5-9 guy can do amazing things sometimes. A former Niagara player named Calvin Murphy comes to mind. Gilyard has been underestimated his entire life.
“All small guards have been,” said Gilyard, who grew up admiring 5-9 guards like Tyler Ulis and Isaiah Thomas. “But it’s basketball. I can play with anybody. You take a little bit from everybody. There’s no perfect undersized guard. They all play a little different. Some are scorers, some are playmakers, some are defenders.
“I try to do a little bit of all those things. You find guys you can learn something from and you figure out how you can apply it to yourself.”
Don’t count him out. And by all means, Coach, don’t think about taking him out Saturday night.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
