Sullivan: Unheralded players coming up big in NBA bubble

Like most avid basketball fans, I’ve been reveling in the uncommon luxury of watching NBA playoff games on television in the middle of the day.
Really, being forced to work at home doesn’t seem so confining when you can walk into the other room and pop on Pacers-Heat or Nuggets-Jazz. But let's keep it to a whisper. We wouldn’t want our bosses to know.
The games inside the bubble have been pretty compelling, too, if a bit light on defensive intensity at times. There’s less a sense of inevitably in the first-round playoff series, as is normally the case. The Lakers, Bucks and Clippers have all split the first two games of their opening series.
I can’t tell which team is the favorite in a lot of these games. Obviously, home court isn’t an issue with all the teams playing in Orlando. I do miss the gathering power and momentum of a home crowd, with people exhorting their teams with chants of “dee-fense, dee-fense.”
The NBA has done a nice job of simulating atmosphere, with virtual fans and piped-in crowd noise (even the dee-fense chant). It’s just not the same. There’s a reason home teams have a greater advantage in hoops than any other sport. There’s nothing like a home team making a run in a playoff game.
But I’ll take this. It sure beats the alternative. It’s too bad they couldn’t have created a bubble for the NCAA Tournament, which was canceled when the coronavirus hit just before the Big Dance would have begun.
Anyway, there have been some amazing individual performances in the bubble: Donovan Mitchell scoring 57 for the Jazz in a loss; Luca Doncic going for 42 against the Clippers, again in a losing effort; Damian Lillard averaging 51.3 points in the three straight wins that carried the Trail Blazers into the tournament.
The top players tend to rise up in the postseason. That’s why the Lakers (LeBron James), Bucks (Giannis Antetokuonmpo) and Clippers (Kawhi Leonard) remain the three favorites to win the NBA title. I know, I know — I shouldn’t dismiss the defending champion Raptors so easily.
Still, it’s not all about the superstars in the playoffs. The stars generally play increased minutes in the NBA postseason, but it’s often the unheralded secondary players who make a difference in a two-month battle of attrition, when depth, health and defense play a huge role.
That’s one of the joys of the postseason in any sport, watching the less-celebrated players who contribute to a winning team and sometimes play above their usual abilities when the pressure is the greatest. It seems to happen every year in baseball.
Here are four unsung guys who have caught my eye lately and who could play key roles as the playoffs roll on in Orlando:
• Norman Powell, Raptors: Toronto general manager Masai Ujiri was criticized when he gave Powell a four-year, $40 million extension before the 2018-19 season. But the 6-3 shooting guard from UCLA blossomed this season, doubling his scoring average to 16.0 points a game and filling some of the void left by Leonard’s departure.
Powell, the 46th pick in the 2015 draft, gives the Raptors energy and quickness off the bench, though he often plays starter’s minutes. In Game 2 against the Nets, he lifted a sluggish team by scoring 12 of his game-high 24 points in the fourth period. Nowadays, Powell is seen as another of Ujiri’s hidden gems, a bargain.
• Pat Connaughton, Bucks: Judging from his performance in Milwaukee’s Game 2 bounceback against the Magic, Connaughton is fully recovered from his bout with coronavirus. The 6-5 reserve guard had 15 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 24 minutes in the Bucks’ 111-96 victory.
Connaughton, who starred at Notre Dame, went 41st in the 2015 draft — five picks before Powell. He was the Irish’s best player when they nearly upset unbeaten Kentucky in the regional final in Cleveland in 2015. “Vanilla Thunder” is a terrific athlete with a 43-inch leap. He was drafted as a pitcher by the Orioles in 2014 and spent a season in their farm system.
The Bucks held their opponents to 41.4% shooting in the regular season, easily the best figure in the league. Giannis is a big factor, but their bench plays great defense and Connaughton is a big part of that.
• Boban Marjanovic, Mavs: The 7-4, 290-pound Serbian is the second-tallest NBA player next to Tacko Fall. He’s on his fifth team in five years, but he’s skilled for his size and gives Dallas production off the bench. Marjanovic had 13 points and nine rebounds in just 10 minutes in the Mavs’ 127-114 win over the Clippers on Wednesday.
Boban put on an even better show after the win, when he spent five entertaining minutes with Charles Barkley and the TNT boys in a post-game interview. The man loves the camera. In fact, he's an actor. In the movie John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, he played Ernest, an assassin who quotes from Dante’s Inferno. He’s been called a “treasure of humanity.” After watching the TNT post-game, I had to agree.
• Brad Wanamaker, Celtics: Boston's backup point guard was undrafted out of Pittsburgh in 2011. Instead, he got a tour of Europe, playing professionally in Italy, France, Germany and Turkey before signing with the Celts in the summer of 2018.
Wanamaker, 31, learned a lot in his overseas hoop odyssey, including how to defer to teammates. He’s a natural fit for Brad Stevens’s system. At a sturdy 6-3, he’s a strong defender and solid all-around guard. He averaged 7 points and shot 92% from the line in the regular year, making him a valuable backup for Kemba Walker. The Celtics were plus-27 with Wanamaker on the floor in their Game 2 rout of the Sixers.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
