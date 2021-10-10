Tyson Fury floors Deontay Wilder in classic slugfest

PARADISE, Nev. — In an instant heavyweight classic, and a 2021 fight of the year candidate WBC and lineal champion Tyson Fury defended his titles with a brutal 11th-round knockout over a game Deontay Wilder in front of 15,820 fans, who got their money’s worth at T-Mobile Arena in a fight in which both men tasted the canvas.
Fury (31-0-1, 22 knockouts) crushed Wilder (42-2-1, 41 knockouts) with a right hand, and Wilder, who displayed the guts of a burglar all night, wasn’t able to continue. Referee Russell Mora stopped the fight at 1:10 of the 11thround.
“Deontay took a lot of tough shots, but then again, so did I,” Fury said. “I just knew if I kept moving forward, I’d come out on top.”
At the time of the stoppage, the scorecards were 95-91 (from Niagara Falls native Dave Moretti), 94-92 and 95-92, all in favor of Fury. Greater Niagara Newspapers had it 95-91 in favor of Fury.
“I have never seen a heavyweight fight as magnificent as this,” Top Rank promoter Bob Arum said.
There were five knockdowns in the fight. Fury dropped Wilder in the third round, and it appeared Wilder was saved by the bell. Just when it looked like Wilder was finished, he came back with two knockdowns of his own in the fourth round, nearly finishing Fury. Fury knocked Wilder down in the 10th round with a right hand, but Wilder got up. Fury controlled most of the second half of the fight before the winning rally.
“I’m made of pig iron and steel, baby,” Fury said after the fight. “I was hurt. Wilder is a tough puncher and a tough man. He hurt me with some shots. … When the chips are down, I can always deliver.”
Fury landed 150 of 385 punches (39%), including 114 out of 268 (42%) power punches, which is any punch other than a jab. Wilder landed 72 of 355 punches (20%), with 63 of 253 (25%) of power punches landed. Fury landed more punches in every round except the opening round, including the fourth round, a round in which he was knocked down twice.
“You mess with fire, and you get burned,” Fury said of getting knocked twice. “I fought three times against the biggest fighter in the division and he got me a few times. I got up, said, ‘No big deal,’ and kept going.”
Wilder didn’t attend the post-fight press conference. He was allegedly hospital-bound after the knockout loss.
