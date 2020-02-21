Wilder, Fury ready for Vegas showdown

LAS VEGAS — In one of the most anticipated heavyweight title matches in decades, Deontay Wilder faces Tyson Fury in a rematch of their controversial December 2018 fight that ended in a draw. The card begins at 9 p.m. tonight from MGM Grand Garden Arena and will air on pay-per-view.
Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KOs) appeared to be trailing Fury (29-0-1, 20 KOs) going into the final round of their first fight. Wilder, who had already knocked Fury down once in the ninth round, appeared to have won the fight when it looked as if he had knocked Fury out with two power punches. However, despite appearing to being knocked clear out to the naked eye, Fury managed to make it back to his feet and actually got the better of the final moments of the 12th round. The fight ended in a split draw, with one judge having the decision for each boxer and the third scoring it a draw.
Both Wilder and Fury have fought, and won, twice against other opponents in between these two fights.
Wilder, 34, from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, captured the WBC heavyweight championship from Bermane Stiverne in January 2015 and has successfully defended the title 10 times. Wilder’s right hand, considered one of the most lethal weapons in boxing history, can evaporate the hopes of an opponent in seconds, even if Wilder is losing on the scorecards.
Fury, 31, from Great Britain, who spent most of his life as a gypsy, hence the nickname “Gypsy King." He is the lineal champ, capturing three titles with a decision victory over Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015. However, he never defended any of the belts as he spent nearly three years away from the ring due to depression and drug issues. Once weighing more than 400 pounds, Fury recovered, and is unbeaten in his five comeback fights.
In addition to the WBC and lineal titles, Ring Magazine will be awarding its title to the winner. Ring Magazine only awards vacant titles when their Nos. 1 and 2 contenders fight each other.
At the weigh-in, a raucous atmosphere which was filled to capacity, Wilder weighed in at 231 pounds, while Fury came in at 273. Fury is 17 pounds heavier than his last fight. This is the most Wilder has ever weighed in for a fight, 19 pounds higher than his last time out.
Wilder and Fury, who got into a shoving match at Wednesday’s press conference, were banned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission from having the traditional face off at the weigh-in
Both men are known for extravagant, over the top ring entrances. While it’s unknown what Fury has in mind for his entrance, Wilder is rumored to have an entrance which includes an outfit that cost more than $60,000.
This fight marks one of the first major cross-promotions between Top Rank and Premier Boxing Champions. If all goes well, it is anticipated more fights will be made between the two, with the long-awaited welterweight (147 pounds) matchup between Terrence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. atop on the list for most fight fans.
As usual, when a big title fight takes place in Las Vegas, Niagara Falls native Dave Moretti is involved. This fight will be no different, as the International Boxing Hall of Fame finalist will be judging the contest. Moretti has judged more than 180 championships fights.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.