A string of successful seasons has made the Niagara County Community College basketball programs unafraid of most challengers.
The quirks of junior college scheduling, however, don’t always allow for big-time matchups. Restraints in budget and travel time limit small programs to scheduling mostly regional teams, and they can’t control the quality of available opponents.
So when NCCC’s teams do have their choice, like for this weekend’s NCCC Thunderwolves Classic, they make sure they’ll be getting a test.
The NCCC women (12-0), ranked No. 8 in NJCAA Division II, will take on No. 9 CCBC Essex (10-1) to open the Classic at 5 p.m. today in Sanborn. The NCCC men (10-1; No. 6 D-2) will follow with Hostos CC (11-1; No. 5 D-3) at 7.
The two NCCC teams will then close the annual event on Sunday, taking on a familiar foe in Henry Ford CC (4-2 men; 0-6 women).
“We’ve done this for four or five years now,” said NCCC men’s coach Bill Beilein. “We’re all about building that strength of schedule. That’s what helps us build character.”
Hostos has two outstanding scoring guards in sophomore Korey Williams (28.2 ppg) and Reggie Quezada (26.2). Quezada’s stellar 43.1% from deep is actually dwarfed by Williams’ otherworldly rate (56.3).
Beilein said it will be a great test for his team’s defense, which is holding teams to 37.8% from the field on the season and has been even better than that of late.
“The guys are buying in to some of our schemes and the guys are fully preparing for how we want to defend certain players,” Beilein said. “... I love this group. The buy-in, the camaraderie. ... The guys are getting wins, so it’s a little bit easier for them to do some of the things we ask.”
Meanwhile, the women will take on CCBC Essex, a relatively new program NCCC coach Nate Beutel called a contender for the national championship before the season.
The Knights’ top two scorers, Mya Moye (Florida A&M) and Kasey Gagan (Rhode Island), and top rebounder, Aislinn Flynn (Towson), all transferred in from NCAA Division I programs.
“We’re looking forward to a tremendous test,” Beutel said. “Our girls are excited to play against one of the best teams in the country.”
This will be the second top-10 team the NCCC men have faced the season, and the first for the women.
There’s no denying both programs will be ready to go.
“We’ve got a flag on our back that says a number, and when you see other teams with that flag, you definitely know it,” Beilein said. “It kind of turns into a game of capture that flag.”
NCAA HOCKEY
AIC 3, Niagara 1
The defending Atlantic Hockey champion Yellow Jackets ended the Purple Eagles’ five-game unbeaten run during a Friday matinee in Springfield, Mass.
Brian Wilson made 39 saves for Niagara (4-9-2, 4-5-1 AHC) in the teams’ first meeting since last season’s conference championship game, a 3-2 AIC overtime win at Harborcenter that pushed the Yellow Jackets into the NCAA Tournament, where they upset top-seeded St. Cloud State.
Tobias Fladeby opened the scoring for AIC (8-8, 8-4) during a second-period power play. Ludwig Stenlund answered for NU just under five minutes later, scoring on the Purple Eagles’ third shot of the game.
AIC dominated the shot totals, 41-19. The Yellow Jackets’ shorthanded unit equaled NU’s power-play group with five shots over four Niagara man advantages. AIC poured it on with the extra main, outshooting Niagara 14-1 and scoring once in six chances.
The teams will battle again at 1 p.m. today.
