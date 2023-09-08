NEWFANE — Chuck Nagel paused for a moment to gather his thoughts and then uttered one word.
"Humongous."
By scoring 40 unanswered points, Newfane knocked off Roy-Hart/Barker, 43-11, in Class C North action Friday at Panther Field. In doing so, the Panthers achieved something they haven't in more than 20 years: a 2-0 start.
It's a dramatic shift from starting 0-3 during the last three seasons, including an 0-4 start last season, punctuated by an overtime loss to Roy-Hart/Barker.
“We’ve had some tough seasons,” said Nagel, whose Panthers team came off a 26-6 victory last week against Eden/North Collins. “We’ve stuck it out. Our style hasn’t changed. But the boys grew up in youth football here in Newfane. They were well coached throughout and they’re dogs. … We might take our lumps one year, man, but we stick together, we work hard in the off-season and good things are gonna happen.”
Roy-Hart/Barker also had some momentum entering the divisional clash following its own large-margin victory last Friday, a 31-0 victory against Burgard. But after the Bulls struck first with a 27-yard field goal from Jon Konstanty with 5 minutes, 14 seconds left in the first quarter, Newfane went to work on both sides of the ball.
Newfane’s defense caused four sacks and three interceptions, primarily against Bulls’ sophomore quarterback Tysen McCaa before his second half injury, with Richard Doxey recording two sacks and a fumble recovery on the Panthers’ nine-yard line with under nine minutes left in the third quarter as the Bulls were looking for their first touchdown of the night.
Offensively, Newfane attacked with a balance of running and passing, primarily with quarterback Nate Snow, who threw for two touchdowns to Isaiah Gerstung and Ben Dickinson and ran for an additional two for 190 yards of total offense. His first rushing score, from 18 yards out, helped give the Panthers an 8-3 lead with 10 minutes, 19 seconds left in the second quarter.
Snow said the victory “felt awesome” and part of trying to create a special season after the year of frustration.
“(The 2-0) start means a lot,” said Snow, who also recorded a 10-yard interception for touchdown late in the third quarter. “... That feels really good. … (We) just got to stay focused and keep practicing hard and keep learning.”
For the Bulls, who now sit at 1-1, head coach C.J. Knight expected the game against the Panthers to be “a tough battle” and hoped the defeat was a wake-up call. Outside of McCaa’s injury, the Bulls were stymied in the backfield for the majority of the night. The Bulls’ lone 1-yard touchdown run from senior Aidan Mescall (9 carries, 75 yards) did not happen until the 6:51 mark of the fourth quarter.
Knight, a Newfane graduate, said the contest was decided in the trenches, an area the Bulls will have to improve upon moving forward, starting Sept. 15 on the road at Albion.
“We were out-manned up front,” Knight said. “Our offensive line didn't get a good push. Our defensive lineman didn't do much. We got beat in coverage and that's pretty much it. We just didn't show up to play. I think I thought we came out flat and we just couldn't respond.”
Newfane, meanwhile, continues its season Sept. 15 at Akron, and while some might believe the start is only a fluke, Nagel believes it’s the complete opposite this season, based on what he’s seen on a daily basis.
“People can think what they want (but) myself, this is no fluke,” Nagel said. “This team is full of athletes and then full of kids that love football. … This is probably the majority of our boys’ number one sport and that means a lot.”
In the victory, Dickinson had four catches for 58 yards and four tackles for Newfane while Dan Aquilina led Roy-Hart/Barker’s defense with four tackles and a sack.
