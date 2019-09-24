Paige Emborsky felt at home on her official recruiting visit to Abilene Christian University.
“It’s a small town in west Texas and I’m from a small town in New York,” the Newfane native said.
Emborsky, a sophomore guard on the Niagara County Community College women’s basketball team, announced her commitment Monday on Twitter to continue her playing career at Abilene Christian.
“The coaches made me feel comfortable and were looking for someone who can help be a part of winning games and going to the tournament,” Emborsky elaborated via text message following her announcement. “They also are looking to better me as a person off the court, and I know they will do that no doubt.”
Abilene Christian is coming off a 23-10 season in which the Wildcats won the Southland Conference championship and played in the NCAA tournament against eventual national champion Baylor.
In becoming the second NCCC women’s player to graduate to a Division I program — following former teammate Kenetria Redfern, who is now at Maryland-Baltimore County — Emborsky is also the latest player in the Niland/Beilein basketball lineage to reach NCAA ranks.
“I’m thrilled for her,” Cleveland Cavaliers coach John Beilein said Tuesday prior to his induction to the Athletics Hall of Fame at Canisius College. “She’s one of my 56 nieces and nephews.”
“Boy, she is a feisty girl. She makes a 3 and shoots her guns off,” Beilein said while mimicking Emborsky’s favored finger pistol celebration. “She’s a great kid and I’m really happy for her.”
Emborsky had only D-III opportunities after becoming a 1,000-point scorer and making second-team All-Western New York and fifth-team Class B all-state in her senior year at Newfane.
As a freshman starter for NCCC, the 5-foot-7 Emborsky averaged 16.1 points and set a school record with 122 made 3-pointers at a 42.2% rate, helping the Thunderwolves go 31-2 and reach the NJCAA D-III championship tournament for the first time in school history.
Emborsky elevated her recruiting profile in July with a shooting spree at the JUCO Top 40 showcase in Atlanta. Following the event, she received scholarship offers from Abilene Christian and San Jose State, along with interest from Stony Brook, Murray State and UTEP.
“It was a long, tough process, but it was worth every minute,” Emborsky said. “I have been trying to get recruited for years now, and to see it finally pay off is something I hold very close to my heart."
NCCC coach Nate Beutel said Emborsky impressed recruiters beyond the basketball floor.
“The thing that intrigues four-year schools about Paige is that she has no red flags,” Beutel said. “A lot of times with JUCO kids, coaches are worried about grades are some other shortcoming they are looking to evaluate. With Paige, she is the total package — great person, tireless worker, somebody who is really passionate about doing the right things on and off the court.”
Emborsky said the work she put in with Beutel and her teammates at NCCC solidified her status as a D-1 prospect.
“Attending NCCC has allowed me to mature more as a person with my studies, as well as getting college basketball experience under my belt,” Emborsky said. “Being able to start off at a JUCO allowed me to find myself a little more and truly know what I am striving for on and off the court.
“Coach Beutel ahs been able to do countless basketball workouts with me to make my skills so much stronger and crisper in the offseason and for that I am so grateful because I would not be in this position if it wasn’t for him.”
Emborsky’s commitment is non-binding until she signs a National Letter of Intent. The early signing period for D-1 basketball is from Nov. 13-20.
The reigning regional champion Thunderwolves open the season Nov. 1 at the Goldberg Classic in Columbia, S.C., followed by the Nov. 9-11 NCCC Tip-Off Classic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.