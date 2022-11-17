Browns Bills Snowstorm Football

FILE - Buffalo Bills players make snow angels in the snow after defeating the Indianapolis Colts after an NFL football game, on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The NFL is monitoring the weather and has contingency plans in place in the event a lake-effect snowstorm hitting the Buffalo disrupts the Bills ability to host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

 Adrian Kraus

ORCHARD PARK — The NFL is relocating the Bills home game against the Cleveland Browns to Detroit on Sunday because of a lake-effect snowstorm set to hit the Buffalo region.

The move to relocate the game comes before the storm even began. The forecast is for between one to three feet of snow on the region through the weekend. The switch in sites means the Bills will play back-to-back games in Detroit. They're scheduled to play the Lions on Thanksgiving.

