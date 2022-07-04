The Niagara PAL Panthers went 2-0-1 at the Sahlen’s Cup Summer Tournament, capturing the 10-and-under boys crown.
The Panthers opened with a 3-1 win over Holland Soccer Club on June 25, getting goals from Owen Boddecker, Jaxon Giove and Chase Rafter. Boddecker also dished an assist while Peherster Scott picked up the win in net.
Game 2 was a 1-1 tie against Tri-Town, with Khamrin Douglas netting the lone goal for the Panthers. This time, Chase Rafter tended goal.
June 26’s championship match was a rematch with Tri-Town, and the Panthers dominated, 4-0. Douglas scored three times and Rafter added a goal and an assist. Giove and Robby Pennell also had helpers. Jake White, Ezra Gilliam and Henry Johnston anchored the defense, with Johnston and Gilliam splitting time in net.
The Panthers picked up another win Friday, 3-0 in a league contest against a team from the Delaware Park league.
Rookery kept the sheet clean in net behind the strong defense of White, Rafter and Gilliam. JJ Todtenhagen scored twice, Douglas had a goal and an assist, and Andre Chase dished two helpers.
