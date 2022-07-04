Niagara PAL’s 10U Panthers won their division at the Sahlen’s Cup Summer Tournament in late June. Pictured, from left, are: (front) Sonit Sable, Jake White, Owen Boddecker, Andrew Chase, Liam Hurd, (back) Robby Pennell, Henry Johnston, Ezra Gilliam, Khamrin Douglas, Chase Rafter, Jaxon Giove and coach Rodney Giove. Missing from the picture are Peter Scott, Jude Kutis and Noah Rookey.