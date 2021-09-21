No clear-cut leader emerges in first wave of NFL girls soccer slate

GRAND ISLAND — The first round of Niagara Frontier League girls soccer play has passed and not much has been established in the standings, except that it boasts some of the top teams in Section VI.
Grand Island dispatched North Tonawanda and Lewiston-Porter on back-to-back days, and then dueled to a 3-3 tie with defending league and Class A1 champion Niagara Wheatfield. But just as the Vikings and Falcons appeared to emerge as the class of the NFL, the Lancers handed Niagara Wheatfield its first loss of the season, leaving Grand Island as the lone unbeaten team in the league.
While much is left to be decided in the league standings over the next three weeks, it is clear that Grand Island, Lew-Port and Niagara Wheatfield are not only contenders for the NFL, but for sectional championships.
“The camaraderie, the rivalry between us is fun,” Niagara Wheatfield head coach James Blankenship said. “The last two years I’ve been on varsity have been fun. … We want another shot at them and I’m sure they want another shot at us. I enjoy playing them. It’s always good games, hard battles and good soccer.”
Grand Island and Niagara Wheatfield are likely to meet again along the way, either in the NFL championship game or in sectionals. But Lew-Port may have a say about the Vikings reaching the sectional championship game. With the Falcons being the lone team in the trio in the Niagara division, their path is the clearest to the championship game.
Niagara Wheatfield has played three games against division opponents, winning by a combined total of 27-1. Grand Island and Lew-Port, however, have another regular season game scheduled on Oct. 6. The first game was a 3-2 win for the Vikings, but required a goal in the 22nd minute of the second half by Avery Mondoux to secure the victory.
“We have a couple tougher teams in our division and I welcome that because it’s good competition leading up to that championship game,” Grand Island head coach Dave Bowman said. “You’ve got to be ready. That’s why we go out and find games like Aquinas and Clarence. We try to find tougher competition so we can be prepared for those big games. Everybody’s kind of anticipating (a rematch). If we can do our job in our division, (Wheatfield) will likely be there in their division.”
Along with a 3-2 win over Section V power Aquinas on Saturday, Grand Island has proved it can excel in tight, physical games this season. Niagara Wheatfield boasted bigger, stronger players that were intent on playing a physical game, but the Vikings were able to play just as physical in Thursday’s contest.
Although Niagara Wheatfield scored twice to tie the game in the game in the second half — including a goal by Gwen Jarosz with 3 minutes, 15 seconds to play — Grand Island was able to control a good portion of the two overtime periods, narrowly missing on a ball that went over the crossbar in the final moments of the game.
“We definitely do have a lot of smaller players on our team, but we work our butts off,” Mondoux said. “We have that grit where we don’t stop. Whatever happens, we get up and we keep going.”
Following a 4-2 loss to Lew-Port on Monday, Niagara Wheatfield would gladly welcome a rematch, but the tie to Grand Island sits a little different considering there was no decisive winner. The teams split two games last season, with the Falcons winning the NFL title game. They are hoping for a similar scenario this year.
Says Niagara Wheatfield senior Maddie Fike, “We are hoping to meet (Grand Island) again in the NFL championship and to show them who’s the best team then.”
NFL leading scorers
1. Avery Mondoux (GI): 12 goals, 9 assists — 33 points
2. Kylie Miranto (NT): 13 goals, 5 assists — 31 points
3. Sarah Woods (LP): 10 goals, 9 assists — 29 points
4. Sophie Auer (LP): 12 goals, 4 assists — 28 points
5. Payton Khadra (GI): 9 goals, 7 assists — 25 points
6. Maddie Fike (NW): 9 goals, 5 assists — 23 points
T-7. Taylor Fiegel (L): 7 goals, 3 assists — 17 points
T-7. Katelyn Dena (NW): 7 goals, 3 assists — 17 points
T-7. Gabrielle Giesing (NT): 5 goals, 7 assists — 17 points
10. Gianna Pasceri (L): 4 goals, 8 assists — 16 points
