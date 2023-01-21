Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Cloudy. Snow showers developing in the afternoon. High around 35F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Light snow in the evening, tapering to a few snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.