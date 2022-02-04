Parallels not hard to find in current Bills and those before Super Bowl run

Thirty-two years before 13 seconds, there were 14 seconds.
As Jim Kelly faded back from the Cleveland 11-yard line with 14 seconds left in the 1989 AFC Divisional playoffs, his pass to a wide-open Ronnie Harmon in the back corner of the end zone sailed toward the sideline. It would have been a miraculous catch to send the Bills one game from their first Super Bowl.
But just as Harmon was poised to make a tightrope catch, he peered down to make sure his toes were in bounds and the ball glanced off his fingertips.
Kelly was intercepted at the goal line on the ensuing play. A season that began with Super Bowl aspirations ended against the Browns in a 34-30 shootout and a crushed fan base was left attempting to pick itself off the turf.
Ring a bell?
The Bills’ 42-36 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the second round of the playoffs returned feelings of so many heartbreaking moments in years past. But the memories of the last two seasons should seem eerily familiar to those who lived through the golden era of Buffalo football.
The parallels between the last two years and the 1988 and 1989 Bills are numerous, including a rapid ascent to the doorstep of the Super Bowl, regular-season revenge followed by a baffling skid ending with another division title, only for championship dreams to end with a thud despite the play of a strong-armed fourth-year quarterback.
Fans dealing with the gloom of season’s end and trying to figure out how the Bills can claw back next year may find answers looking into the past to a team that served as the precursor to a run to four consecutive Super Bowls.
“We pledged we would bring aboard onto our team only people of high character,” Hall of Fame Bills coach Marv Levy said. “Personalities might differ — some extroverts, some quiet, some interested in this, some interested in that — but did they show up for work every day, did they work hard, were they good citizens, did they not blame everybody else? Those were the kind of guys who could fight back from the searing disappointments.”
How the Bills continued to rally as each Super Bowl loss mounted has been the subject of many interviews, documentaries and speeches. Former tight end Pete Metzelaars wonders if they would have made it to the final three Super Bowls if Scott Norwood’s kick sailed true in the first game.
But the Bills crafted their trademark resilience long before Wide Right. In fact, many former players say the experience of disappointing ends to 1988 and 1989 led to the Super Bowl berth the following year.
“We had a lot of issues that we needed to iron out and we ironed those issues out,” former linebacker Darryl Talley said. “... Without those years, the rest of the time would have just been gone. The rest of the time would not have been as valuable had we not had those bumps in the road.”
•••
When Metzelaars joined the Seattle Seahawks in 1982, players were threatened with being shipped to Buffalo if they didn’t shape up. Offensive tackle Will Wolford recalls little discipline arriving as the Bills’ first-round pick in 1986. Ashtrays were placed in lockers and teammates puffed on cigarettes at halftime.
Perceptions and realities quickly changed when Levy was hired midway through 1986. Buffalo went 7-8 in 1987, with a feeling a playoff berth was realistic if Weeks 4 through 6 — during which the Bills went 1-2 and scored 20 points — weren’t played with replacement players due to the NFLPA strike.
The Bills were coming off a draft that included Pro Bowlers Shane Conlan, Nate Odomes and Howard Ballard, along with future starters Jamie Mueller, Leon Seals and Keith McKeller. On Halloween, general manager Bill Polian concocted a three-team, four-player, eight-pick trade that landed the draft’s No. 2 pick, Cornelius Bennett, who Levy called the team’s missing piece.
Following a 17-7 loss at Philadelphia in the season finale, Bennett looked at Talley with bewilderment in the locker room when he announced the Bills were on the rise.
“I said if they leave us together, we’re going to be a bitch. We’re going to be really goddamn good,” said Talley, who played for the Bills from 1983-1994. “He looked at me like I was crazy and said, ‘Yeah, we have a chance.’ I said we had more than a chance to be good if they left us together for a while.”
Talley’s statement proved correct, as when Buffalo started 1988 — with the addition of second-round pick Thurman Thomas — by winning its first four games and followed a 24-3 loss to the Bears by winning the next six by 17 points per game. The Bills ran out to an 11-1 record and clinched the AFC East with a 9-6 overtime win over the Jets in Week 12.
“We were finally giving the city something to cheer for and get behind,” Wolford said. “My rookie year, I didn’t go out a whole lot, and when I did, I didn’t tell a whole lot of people I played for the Bills. After ‘88 we were celebrities. The atmosphere was just night and day different.”
The following week, the Bengals racked up 238 yards on the ground and 455 total yards in a 35-31 win over the Bills. Buffalo was confident when the teams met again in the AFC Championship game. The Bills intercepted league MVP Boomer Esiason twice and limited him to 94 yards, but the offense was shut out in a 21-10 loss.
In the aftermath, Talley was livid with the loss, and as he did following each season-ending playoff loss, he studied film relentlessly. Only until he felt mistakes could be corrected did he move on.
“Sometimes games stick with you and sometimes they don’t,” Talley said. “It depends on how you played in that particular game and what you thought about how you played. Some guys could carry it longer. … You can dwell on it for a little bit, but you’ve got to get on to the next place.”
Wolford, however, was knocked out cold during the game, doesn’t remember it and never cared to go back and watch. He just took a few weeks off and got back in the weight room.
“The game was over, the season was over,” said Wolford, who is now working at Morgan Stanley in Louisville. “Didn’t remember it and didn’t want to remember it. I didn’t see any benefit from learning from a game I wasn’t going to play any better.”
•••
No longer the surprise of the NFL, the Bills entered 1989 brash and cocky, with the talent to back it up. Buffalo started the season 7-3, avenging the previous championship-game loss by hammering Cincinnati 24-7 in Week 12.
However, a win that could have catapulted the Bills was followed by a 17-16 loss to Seattle on Monday Night Football — Buffalo lost to New England 14-10 on Monday Night Football in Week 13 this year — to start a three-game losing streak. They finished the regular season 9-7, a three-win decline from the previous season.
“We struggled a little bit learning to be on top,” Metzelaars said. “You’re going to get everybody’s best shot because they know you’re good. … Now we’ve got everybody’s attention and we got everybody’s best shot. We had to figure ourselves out and all that learning took place that year.”
The skid was snapped and the season was salvaged as a 37-0 win over the Jets in the final week clinched the AFC East and playoff spot. Before the crushing defeat, the Bills rallied from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to the Browns in the playoffs, as Thomas caught 13 passes for 150 yards and two scores in what would become the no-huddle, K-Gun offense.
“We had to do a better job in the regular season to make sure we had home-field advantage in the postseason. That certainly came out of (1989),” Wolford said. “We needed to gel a little bit more as a team, a little bit more of putting the team first and personal goals second. But at the end of the day, it was, ‘Let’s get home-field advantage and start playing these games in Buffalo.’”
Large portions of the 1989 regular season were filled with controversy. Kelly took a public swipe at Ballard, who surrendered a sack that resulted in an injury during a 37-14 loss to the Colts in Week 5. Thomas later fired back in Ballard’s defense, leading to the infamous apology press conference.
Offensive line coach Tom Bresnahan and receivers coach Nick Nicolau were left bleeding after an argument led to a scuffle. Owner Ralph Wilson wanted both coaches terminated, but Levy declined.
“Mr. Wilson called me in and wanted me to fire those guys,” Levy said. “I explained what happened and I said, ‘Mr. Wilson, I can’t do that. They made up, they’re good coaches, the players respond.’ Ralph said, ‘Aw, I still don’t believe you. But you’re the coach. Go ahead.’ The label stayed, but we weren’t the Bickering Bills.”
While Levy brushed off the idea of the Bickering Bills, a term created by Buffalo News reporter Vic Carucci that has lasted since, Talley believes players had to adjust to how personalities in the locker room interacted.
“If you want to win and you’re losing and somebody’s causing you to lose, then you need to get in that (expletive),” Talley said. “We didn’t mind getting in each other’s mess about anything. It could be about Tiddlywinks and we’d still get on each other about it. We weren’t letting you get away with anything. We had a whole bunch of guys who were going to hold you accountable.”
•••
Metzelaars tossed and turned in the bed in hisCharlotte, North Carolina home. Unable to find comfort, he arose, flipped the television on and off hoping he might see a different result each time.
He is an assistant high school coach at Charlotte Christian School, but has retired from a 27-year NFL career — 11 seasons in Buffalo — that spanned 16 seasons as a player and 11 as a coach. Yet the losses still get to Metzelaars sometimes and the Bills’ loss to the Chiefs left him unsettled. “Thirteen seconds, come on!”
To the former 6-foot-8 tight end, the lines between past and present are easily drawn. Metzelaars sees the similarities between his era and the current Bills. He even mentioned to his wife that the Chiefs lost in the Super Bowl last season, much like the Bengals after beating Buffalo in 1988. And now the Chiefs lost in the AFC Championship just as the Browns did after beating the Bills in the 1989 divisional round.
Metzelaars also knows going to four consecutive Super Bowls would be an unlikely feat — he cheered for Cincinnati to end Kansas City’s chance to get to three in a row — but believes Buffalo can parlay its misfortune into a championship team.
“You chew on it for a while,” Metzelaars said. “I don’t know if I ever watched any of the Super Bowls we lost. But they were fuel to keep going, keep pushing and keep trying to get better. If we keep knocking on the door, sooner or later we’ll kick it in. Unfortunately we didn’t get it done, but hopefully this team will get a chance to kick the door down.”
Talley wasn’t any more pleased following the loss. He saw the Bills at home playing the Bengals for a Super Bowl berth, only for his premonition to be ripped away. Like Metzelaars, the two-time Pro Bowler sees similarities beyond statistics.
Despite any bickering, the Super Bowl-era Bills developed a unique bond, much like the current team. There were spats with the media this season and a coach who fought off criticism during a mid-season slide, while Cole Beasley argued with anyone who would listen about his vaccine beliefs on social media. Still, there were no signs of public discord.
“We’re both team-oriented, we both have a pretty good head coach who we’re willing to play for,” Talley said. “The ability to play for another is huge. It’s just the idea that they want to do it as a group. We wanted to do it as a group ourselves.”
Sharp and witty at 96 years old, Levy admits he can’t rattle off names of every player on the current roster or every coach on the staff. But he sees character to continue to rebound in the same mold in which 1990s Bills were crafted.
“Those are people who fight back,” Levy said. “I was in World War II, and early in the war things weren’t going too well, but they didn’t give up. I think they’re high-character and I’m very impressed with their coach.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
