Patrick Beilein has stepped away from Niagara University before ever coaching a game for the men's basketball team.
The 36-year-old, hired to lead the Purple Eagles on March 28, announced his resignation on Thursday morning.
Beilein’s statement:
“It is with heavy regret that I must inform the entire Purple Eagle nation that effective today I have resigned my position as the head men’s basketball coach at Niagara University. It has been a lifelong dream of mine to become a Division-I head basketball coach, but unfortunately, that dream must be put on hold.
Personal reasons I can no longer take lightly have led me to step away from my dream job. Going forward, I must give singular focus to dealing with these issues, so that I can become the man that I strive to be.
In time, it is my hope that I can be more open about my ongoing circumstances, but in the meantime, I thank you all for respecting my family’s need for privacy and for all of your continued support.”
Niagara’s 2019-20 opener is Nov. 8 at Drexel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.